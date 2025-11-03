I Don't Love Wonder Woman 2, But I'd Love To See Patty Jenkins Back In The DCU Fold. How Does She Feel?

When it comes to the brand new DCU, there are three characters who will be key to its overall success. Superman is here and off to a great start. Batman’s first project is in development. But what the future holds for Wonder Woman is a bit of a question mark. James Gunn has said doing something with the character is a priority, but we don’t know what sort of project we could get or when we might see it. We also don’t know who would be put in charge of it, though Patty Jenkins may be available.

Jenkins directed both of the previous live-action Wonder Woman movies (which are streaming with a HBO Max subscription). While the sequel Wonder Woman 1984, was seen as a flop, and it's really not that great, the first of those films is one of the best films the previous DC Universe created. As such, I would love to see Jenkins return to Wonder Woman in the new DCU, and when asked by m.c.u.n if she would like to do that, she didn’t close the door on the idea, saying…

You never say never because I love Wonder Woman. But at the moment I’m so excited with what I’m doing, and it’s always good to do something new. I loved making superhero movies, you never know, but I’m having a good time.

What Patty Jenkins is doing now is actually an interesting question. It was recently announced that she was set to direct one of three upcoming live-action LEGO movie projects, with Jake Kasdan and Joe Cornish directing the other two. Jenkins is directing a script she co-wrote with former DC Comics chief Geoff Johns.

Beyond that, it was recently reported that Rogue Squadron, the Star Wars project she was set to direct, may be getting retooled as a Disney+ series. It’s unclear if Jenkins herself is still attached to the project.

It was reported that Patty Jenkins had a pitch for Wonder Woman 3, but it was killed by the new regime at DC Films, led by James Gunn and Peter Safran. Under the circumstances, it’s all but certain that the reason for not moving forward with Wonder Woman 3 had less to do with the movie itself and more to do with the plan to reboot the entire franchise. As such, when the time comes to do something with Wonder Woman, it’s still possible Jenkins could be in the mix. The way she launched the character certainly worked last time.

Even if it isn’t directly Wonder Woman-related, Patty Jenkins is a great writer and director, and her talents could be put to good use in some future part of the new DCU. With all the new movies and shows that we’ll be getting in the coming years, they will need lots of talent.