This Funny Superman Outtake Has Hawkgirl Mistaking Superman For Spider-Man, And LOL

Superman was one of the biggest hits of the 2025 movie schedule’s summer season, raking in over $615 million worldwide and earning a lot of positive critical reception (CinemaBlend’s Superman review rated it 4.5 out of 5 stars). But its time on the big screen is over, and the first movie in the DC Universe franchise can now be enjoyed in the comfort of your own home, whether it’s through purchasing a physical or digital copy, or streaming it with your HBO Max subscription. Should you get your own copy, though, you’ll have access to the Superman outtakes, including a funny one where Hawkgirl mistakes the Man of Steel for Spider-Man.

Ummm, excuse me? They’re not even from the same company! How dare she! I jest, of course, but take a look at when Isabela Merced, who plays the DCU’s Hawkgirl, accidentally name-dropping Marvel’s web-slinger right in front of David Corenswet when he’s suited up as Superman (via @AxelTalksFilm):

"i almost hit spider-man...superman*"😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/H19enCf8XISeptember 23, 2025

As you can see, this slip-up occurs when Merced nearly hits Corenswet while she’s being lowered down in her harness, prompting him to jokingly respond, “I beg your pardon?” in a British accent. Hey, these things happen! Fortunately, this was already going to be an outtake given the way Merced landed, and Superman and Spider-Man are both popular superheroes that start with the letter ’S.’ In her position, I might’ve done the same thing.

Interestingly enough, Superman and Spider-Man were the first two respective DC and Marvel characters to cross over with each other, with their meeting taking place in the pages of 1976’s Superman vs. The Amazing Spider-Man: The Battle of the Century. Then they re-teamed in 1981 for Superman and Spider-Man, i.e. Marvel Treasury Edition #28. They were also both present for the DC vs. Marvel intracompany crossover event that happened in 1996.

The chances of Superman and Spider-Man ever crossing over on the big screen are slim to none, but at least both superheroes continue to have bright futures ahead of them. Following Superman’s successful theatrical run, a follow-up called Man of Tomorrow is slated for July 9, 2027, and it will see Supes teaming up with Nicholas Hoult’s Lex Luthor to fight a bigger threat. Meanwhile, along with Tom Holland reprising his Peter Parker on the 2026 movies schedule for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the animated Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is now expected to open in theaters in June 2027, just a few weeks before Man of Tomorrow.

Alas, there’s no word on if a Hawkgirl movie is coming down the creative pipeline, but Isabela Merced did briefly reprise the role in Peacemaker Season 2’s first episode. Fingers crossed James Gunn is able to fit her into Man of Tomorrow, and maybe she can accidentally mention a different Marvel superhero during those outtakes.