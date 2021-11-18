WWE’s Xavier Woods Wants AEW And Other Wrestlers On His New G4 Show
AEW stars on a WWE gaming series? It's a possibility.
G4 is finally back on television after years away. The video game network is ready to captivate gamers once again with new shows, ideas, and faces, one of which is WWE star Xavier Woods, also known as Austin Creed. Creed will host his own show produced by WWE on the gaming network in 2022, and if he has a choice, it could be a place we see both WWE and AEW stars appearing on television at the same time.
I got a chance to speak to Austin Creed ahead of his upcoming show on G4, and while we couldn’t get into all the details of the series, he did confirm previously that it's a competition show where prominent names from gaming and elsewhere go head-to-head. Given that Creed is known for a similar body of work on his gaming channel UpUpDownDown, and that WWE is co-producing the show, I asked if we’d see other WWE talent on the program. Creed said it’s indeed a possibility and then took things a step further in suggesting the unnamed G4 series could welcome wrestling talent from across other brands.
“Other wrestling talent from anywhere” should set off alarm bells for wrestling fans, especially those who have followed Austin Creed’s channel over the years. Creed’s channel includes WWE talent playing video games, though quite a few of those stars have since moved on to other wrestling organizations following their release from the WWE.
Of course, with that tease, I had to follow up to ask if this meant stars currently signed with AEW would be welcome on Austin Creed’s G4 series. Creed admitted it’s not something that he can directly make a call on, but did reveal what he hopes the answer will be.
Adam Cole was part of “Da Party,” which was a popular set of videos Xavier Woods did with fellow WWE superstars Cesaro and Dolph Ziggler. Cole left and moved over to AEW, which obviously made the logistics and possibly the optics of appearing on WWE-affiliated programming difficult. One would imagine that will remain a problem even with Austin Creed’s hope that his G4 series can serve as neutral territory, but I think wrestling fans would absolutely love to see this happen all the same. After all, when brands work together, everyone wins, right?
And, while Xavier Woods (who was recently coronated in WWE as King Woods) couldn’t directly tease any wrestling talent for his new G4 series, we’ve learned this show will boast some star power. Celebrities like Chris Evans and other big names could appear, which shows G4 and Woods aren’t messing around about making things happen. Surely if they can appear, then it’s possible someone like Adam Cole can too?
Austin Creed and the WWE’s G4 series, which still doesn’t have a title, is set to launch on the network sometime in 2022. Those with Verizon Fios, Cox, and Xfinity TV can check out G4 on their channel lineups, or can stream the network via Philo or on G4’s official Twitch channel.
