The Awesome Way Wesley Snipes, Jennifer Garner And Co. Went The Extra Mile For Their Deadpool And Wolverine Gigs

The latest release from Marvel Studios, Shawn Levy's Deadpool & Wolverine , has stormed the box office for three straight weeks , breaking records and becoming the highest-grossing R-rated film ever. And, at present, it's amassed a global haul that exceeds $1 billion. The director’s commitment to reviving the superhero genre is evident in this blockbuster, packed with unexpected cameos and beloved characters. Notably, the collective dedication of stars like Wesley Snipes and Jennifer Garner has been a standout aspect, showcasing their commitment to the project and their roles by going the extra mile for their latest superhero movie release .

A significant part of Deadpool 3’s charm is its surprise appearances by stars like Wesley Snipes, reprising his role as Blade, and Jennifer Garner, returning as Elektra. These cameos were not mere walk-ons but well-crafted roles that required serious preparation. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly , Shawn Levy explained that Snipes, Garner, and others, including Channing Tatum (who plays Gambit), traveled to England a week before filming began to learn and practice choreography for their scenes. Despite facing setbacks, they maintained their commitment and enthusiasm:

Jen, Channing, Dafne [Keen, returning as X-23 from 2017's Logan], and Wesley, they flew to England a week before shooting on their own volition and desire because they wanted to learn and do the choreography of the action themselves. They came a week early right away showing a level of enthusiasm that is not at all the norm for someone who's just doing a so-called cameo.

The actors' willingness to immerse themselves in the action was put to the test when, due to an unexpected actors' strike, they had to return home only to come back months later to complete their scenes. The Real Steel helmer had even more praise to heap on his actors, saying:

That right there says everything people need to know about the spirit that went into making this movie.

The old-school Fox stars were clearly eager to suit up again. For instance, Jennifer Garner showed offer her months of training via a video on social media, proving she was born to play the sai-wielding assassin Elektra. The hard work she and her fellow returning superheroes put into their roles is truly impressive.

Arguably, the film's success also owes much to Shawn Levy's previous collaborations. He worked with Garner on The Adam Project and Chris Evans on Free Guy, making bringing them on board easier. He describes the process as almost destined, underscoring the solid relationships and good karma that fueled the project. The veteran TV director recalls:

Chris — like Channing, Wesley, Henry, and so many — started with Ryan and I in our writing room coming up with a zany notion and shooting a text on the spot. That was how 90 percent of that surprise casting got done. That simple, that quick.

Deadpool & Wolverine transcends the comic book movie genre; it is a testament to the dedication and creativity of everyone involved. With its big and surprising Marvel cameos and innovative storytelling, the film sets a new standard for superhero cinema, proving that there are still fresh ways to engage audiences even in a crowded genre. One of the film's successful strategies is its nostalgic approach, featuring beloved actors from earlier comic book movies who clearly bring their roles to life with extraordinary enthusiasm.

Fans can watch these veteran Fox superhero actors in action, as Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters. The next upcoming Marvel movie release, Captain America: Brave New World, drops on February 14th. Meanwhile, check out the 2025 movie release dates for more exciting films on the horizon.