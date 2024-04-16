‘I’ve Loved The Reaction We’ve Gotten’: X-Men ’97 Directors Open Up About Latest Episode’s Heartbreaking Death And The Tragedy On Genosha
I'm still reeling from this one.
Warning: SPOILERS for the X-Men ’97 episode “Remember It” are ahead!
Are you still thinking about the death and devastation from X-Men ’97’s fifth episode? You’re not alone, as there’s been a lot of chatter surrounding the events of “Remember It,” as its final act saw a Wild Sentinel unleash havoc on Genosha and killing dozens, if not hundreds of mutants, including Magneto. On top of that, Gambit sacrificed his life to destroy the towering robot, leaving Rogue in tears. Voice actors Lenore Zann and A.J LoCascio both felt “devastated” by the tragic twist, and directors Emi Yonemura and Jake Castorena both opened up to CinemaBlend about that and the overall tragedy on Genosha from this Marvel TV show.
During my interview with Yonemura, who helmed both this episode and “Fire Made Flesh,” I brought up how killing Magneto would have been enough to get fans with a Disney+ subscription talking, but adding Gambit on top of that was an extra gut punch. The director responded:
“Remember It,” which former showrunner Beau DeMayo broke his silence about, was already a bad enough episode for Gambit before the Sentinel attack, as Rogue officially ended their unofficial romance after Magneto asked her to rule Genosha alongside him as queen. Because Rogue’s mutant ability prevents her from touching Gambit skin to skin, but Magneto’s own ability makes him immune to her dangerous touch, she felt that it was better to go with the Master go Magnetism rather than the Rain’ Cajun. What Gambit never learned is that during the Genosha inauguration gala, Rogue decided to turn down Magneto’s request and decided to go back to Gambit.
Sadly, Gambit died when he used his ability to generate and manipulate kinetic energy to blow up the Wild Sentinel after he was stabbed by the robot. This occurred mere minutes after the Sentinel blasted Magneto away while he was trying to protect Leech and other members of the Morlocks. When I talked with Jake Castorena, the show’s head director, I asked why it was important for both Magneto and Gambit to die in this X-Men ’97 episode, and here’s what he said:
Again though, Magneto and Gambit weren’t the only casualties on Genosha, with Madelyne Pryor also being among the ones killed. What was supposed to be a safe haven for mutants has been massacred, and in fact, setting the nation up as a utopia, and then quickly taking that away, posed a unique challenge for Emi Yonemura, who told me the following when I asked what essential elements needed to be included for this episode to feel as powerful as it did:
Now anyone who reads/watches Marvel stories knows that there are plenty of instances where major events like this are erased from history by time travel, magic, etc. Plus, shortly before the Genosha attack, Cable, a.k.a. the adult Nathan Summers appeared before Madelyne, his mother, trying to give a warning about what was going to happen before being taken back to the future. While it remains to be seen if there will be any time travel machinations that affect what happened on Genosha, Jake Castorena assured me that the attack will have lasting ramifications in X-Men ’97, saying:
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
While there are a few plot threads we can expect to be revisited in the coming weeks, including what’s happening between Storm and Forge, as well as the troubles between Cyclops and Jean Grey, it’s hard to say how the aftermath of what happened on Genosha will be explored. However, both Lenore Zann did tease that Rogue is “just at the beginning of her real journey” following these events, and Castorena brought up to me how all the X-Men will have to contend with suddenly being faced with “mass genocide.”
There are five episodes left to go in X-Men ’97 Season 1, but with work on Season 2 well underway and Season 3 in development, fans don’t have to worry about one of the best Disney+ TV shows going anywhere. But if you’re looking for other things to watch, see what’s on now with our 2024 TV schedule.
Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore, Adam is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He started working for the site back in late 2014 writing exclusively comic book movie and TV-related articles, and along with branching out into other genres, he also made the jump to editing. Along with his writing and editing duties, as well as interviewing creative talent from time to time, he also oversees the assignment of movie-related features. He graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Journalism, and he’s been sourced numerous times on Wikipedia. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.