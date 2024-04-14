X-Men ’97’s Lenore Zann And Director Jake Castorena Preview What’s Next For Rogue Following Latest Episode: 'The Beginning Of Her Real Journey'
Warning: SPOILERS for the X-Men ’97 episode “Remember It” are ahead!
Critics had already warmly embraced X-Men ’97 when it premiered a few weeks ago, but the Marvel TV show’s latest episode is on a whole other level. “Remember It” was packed with devastation and destruction, including deaths of Magneto and Gambit. It was such a big deal that Beau DeMayo, X-Men ’97’s former showrunner, went on social media to talk about the episode. Now, Rogue voice actress Lenore Zann and head director Jake Castorena have previewed for CinemaBlend what’s ahead for Rogue following these game-changing events.
I had the pleasure of speaking with both Zann and Castorena in separate interviews following the premiere of “Remember It” to Disney+ subscribers. During my conversation with Zann, which also included Gambit voice actor A.J. LoCascio and saw both of them sharing their reactions to the tragic twist, I wanted to know where Rogue goes from here after she witnessed Magneto and Gambit being killed by that Wild Sentinel within minutes of each other, and that’s on top of all the Genoshan citizens who were murdered. The actress responded:
Even before the Wild Sentinel showed up on Genosha, “Remember It” was an emotional rollercoaster for Rogue, as she was courted by Magneto to rule the mutant nation alongside him as her queen, and she initially agreed to this. From her perspective, not being able to touch Gambit skin-to-skin was finally too much for her, whereas that wasn’t a problem with Magneto because of his powers. However, during the Genosha inauguration gala, Rogue turned down Magneto’s proposal and decided to go back to Gambit. Unfortunately, the Ragin’ Cajun never learned about her decision before he sacrificed his life to blow up the Sentinel.
Seeing such events unfold would be traumatic for anyone, but as Lenore Zann laid out, this will lead to Rogue embarking on her “real journey” in the latter half of X-Men ’97 Season 1. As for Jake Castorena, when I asked him about what’s ahead for Rogue after “Remember It,” he broadened his answer to talk about how the massacre on Genosha will impact not just her, but the entire X-Men team:
These are worthwhile questions to ask. While the X-Men themselves and viewers were especially gutted by the loss of Magneto and Gambit, the fact of the matter is that this attack on Genosha is going to have worldwide implications. As if mutants didn’t already have a tough enough time, now they’re having to contend with genocide. It remains to be seen who sent the Wild Sentinel to Genosha, but perhaps this next chapter of Rogue’s story will entail her finding the culprit.
There are five episodes left in X-Men ’97 Season 1, but the good news is Season 2 is already well underway on Season 2, and Season 3 is in development. There’s a lot more coverage to come from us on what’s become one of the best Disney+ TV shows, so keep your eyes peeled on CinemaBlend.
