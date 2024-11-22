Are Yellowstone's Jamie And Sarah Truly Connecting Or Just Using Each Other? Wes Bentley Gave Us His Honest Thoughts

Major spoilers ahead for Yellowstone Season 5 through Episode 10, which aired November 17.

The final episodes of Yellowstone are counting down on the 2024 TV schedule , and without a doubt, the biggest story of Season 5B has been the death of John Dutton . The patriarch’s demise may have been an inevitability, but we certainly didn’t see it coming so soon. Someone else who was caught off-guard was Jamie Dutton, despite conspiring with Sarah Atwood to take action when the midseason finale aired nearly two years ago. What's really going on between these two? Are they really connecting as a couple, or are their motivations purely self-serving? Wes Bentley shared his honest thoughts with CinemaBlend.

Jamie Dutton seemed surprised by his father’s death in Yellowstone’s midseason premiere, telling Sarah he hadn’t expected her to act on the conversation they’d had amidst his feud with Beth (Kelly Reilly). CinemaBlend’s Riley Utley sat down with Wes Bentley to talk about his character’s entanglements, and if you’re confused about Jamie and Sarah’s relationship, it sounds like you’re not alone. Bentley said:

In the new season, we're gonna learn a lot more about the relationship between Jamie and Sarah and what Sarah wants, what Jamie really wants. And it was hard for me to see who was playing who, or if they were playing each other or truly connecting. You know, it was a bit of a mystery to me as well. And as we move forward, it's interesting to see where that comes out. And it's another one of those great ideas from Taylor, definitely.

Obviously the two are connecting on a physical level, but it seems like even Wes Bentley doesn’t fully know how much they’re truly into each other, or if they just have a common enemy and need each other to get what they want.

Wes Bentley previously spoke to that, saying that Jamie’s family had used him for his entire life, so he can recognize that behavior in Sarah (Dawn Olivieri). However, he said maybe Jamie needed to foster that relationship in order to get Sarah to help him strike back at Beth and John . Now that Sarah has come through on half of that deal — by hiring a team to murder his adoptive father and make it look like a suicide — things still aren’t exactly crystal clear between her and Jamie.

Regardless of Sarah’s full intentions with Jamie, it still feels like Beth is the bigger of the two evils, because it certainly seems like only the thinnest of threads is keeping her from tearing Jamie limb from limb. She didn’t believe the suicide coverup for one nanosecond, and hasn’t it always seemed like Jamie is just one wrong look away from being slaughtered by Beth ? Only time will tell — and by that, I mean the next four episodes.

New episodes of Yellowstone air at 8 p.m. ET Sundays on Paramount Network.