Young Sherlock Cast Reacts To Season 1 Immediately Breaking A Prime Video Record, But What About Season 2?

Young Sherlock brought some of the legendary characters originally created by Arthur Conan Doyle to the small screen in the 2026 TV schedule for viewers with an Amazon Prime subscription, and the new drama from Guy Ritchie definitely wasn’t just a do-over of Sherlock, Watson, or even Elementary. The drama quickly rose to become the streamer’s #1 show after releasing in early March, but it actually smashed a Prime Video record even earlier.

As the wait continues for Season 2 renewal news, it’s time to look back at what the cast members and showrunner told CinemaBlend ahead of the premiere about the record they broke.

Young Sherlock’s Broken Record

If you haven’t checked it out yet, Young Sherlock stars Hero Fiennes Tiffin as the 19-year-old Sherlock Holmes who is still trying to find his place in the world while older brother Mycroft (Max Irons) has his life more put together in comparison. Meeting future nemesis James Moriarty (Dónal Finn) raises the stakes once Sherlock is accused of murder, with the plot continuing to thicken with the arrival of a mysterious princess/martial artist (Zine Tseng), familial complications with Cordelia Holmes (Natascha McElhone) and Silas Holmes (Joseph Fiennes), while Mycroft’s boss (Colin Firth) doesn’t do a whole lot to help.

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And plenty of people already had a pretty good idea of what to expect after the trailer, which was watched by enough viewers to break a record for Amazon and make quite an impression on the showrunner and actors.

According to Deadline, the trailer accumulated a whopping 223 million views over its first seven days online in February. That total puts it well above The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 1 trailer at 163.6 million over seven days and The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 trailer at 151.8 million over seven days.

That certainly set the show up for success, and Young Sherlock quickly ascended to become the #1 streaming show in the United States after its premiere on March 4. Even now, weeks later, the drama is still holding on to the #4 slot on Prime Video’s Top 10, behind just Scarpetta, Invincible Season 4, and Jury Duty: Company Retreat, all of which premiered more recently than Young Sherlock.

What The Young Sherlock Team Thinks About Breaking A Record

While viewership data for streaming shows isn’t always made available even for the biggest and newest series, the cast and producers of Young Sherlock could celebrate the 223 million views on the trailer that made history… although, as Hero Fiennes Tiffin joked, he probably accounts for eighteen of those views himself. When I asked the cast for their thoughts on Young Sherlock immediately breaking a record with the trailer, Tiffin and Dónal Finn shared:

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Hero Fiennes Tiffin: "It’s incredible news, isn’t it?"

Dónal Finn: "It's mental. It's hard to quantify. Once anyone gives you a number over a million, it just starts to mean nothing. [laughs] It's in a different universe."

At the time of writing, 25 million of those views can be credited to Prime Video’s YouTube listing, and I can’t help but be curious how high the total would have been if the data could account for longer than just those first seven days. Still, a record break is impressive no matter what for a freshman show, and Zine Tseng and Max Irons were on the same page as their costars in celebrating it.

Zine Tseng: "Very proud, very grateful, feeling very happy, feeling we deserve it, feeling because I love the show so much. Cannot wait for it to face the world, for everyone to see it."

Max Irons: "Very proud, very grateful. There are some stellar performances here, and people are going to get a real kick out of seeing the genesis of these characters that we know and love."

The show does find a fun balance between original characters and others who fans likely already – as Max Irons said – ”know and love” from the source material and other book-to-screen adaptations. Sherlock Holmes, James Moriarty, and Mycroft Holmes are familiar names in pop culture; that’s not the case for others in the show, which makes the mystery all the juicier.

For his part, showrunner Matthew Parkhill looked back at when he first got the news about the trailer reaching 223 million viewers via email:

I thought I read it wrong at first. Like, 'Wait, what?' It's a lot of people. It’s slightly less than the combined populations of the UK, Germany and France. And I said to them, I said to Amazon, ‘How do you know it’s not bots?’ And they’re like, ‘No, we have to have this independent verification system, and blah blah blah.’ So yeah, it’s real people.

The 223 million views from “real people” total sounds even more impressive in the context of three nations across the pond, although not quite enough to match the total population of the United States at 342 million. So, what’s the status of Season 2?

What About Season 2?

At the time of writing, Young Sherlock has not been renewed for a second season, although fans can at least take heart that it hasn’t been cancelled like another recent TV take on Sherlock Holmes. That said, executive producer Simon Maxwell shared some promising comments with Deadline, saying:

We know that in terms of the origin and coming-of-age story, we’ve just told the first stage. It is absolutely designed to be a multi-season show.

He went on to confirm that they had the “core team” together and they’re “in the early stages of prep” so as to “build the story for a Season 2.” Assuming that Prime Video does order a second season, it sounds like the Young Sherlock team will already have a head start on what’s next for Sherlock, Moriarty, and the rest.

For now, you can find all eight episodes of Young Sherlock streaming with a Prime Video subscription. It's still going strong with a spot on the streamer's Top 10, so hopefully it's just a matter of time before a second season is officially announced.