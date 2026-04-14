I Was Bummed Watson Got Canceled, But Sherlock Holmes Fans Should Still Have A Reason To Celebrate

It’s been kind of a bummer of a TV season. Though cancelations always come down in spring, this year CBS’ Watson got canceled . My fave new comedy Stumble is still on the bubble , and more shows are still awaiting news. However, for fans of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle adaptations , there is actually some good news headed down the pipeline: Young Sherlock was just renewed.

If you haven’t been watching what I like to call the “other” Doyle series, Young Sherlock is on Amazon Prime. It follows a much younger version of the incredibly popular character who is still of a college age at the time the series starts. Outside of several incredible performances from Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Donal Finn (whom he has incredibly chemistry with) what I really love about the show is how James Moriarty and Holmes know one another from a young age in this version of events.

Neither are yet the men they will soon become, and they have a lot of common ground because of it. I can’t get enough .

Article continues below

(Image credit: Amazon Content Services LLC)

Still, the game is afoot, and Season 1 of Young Sherlock -- and minor spoilers -- ended on a note where Holmes was a bit more suspicious of Moriarty than when he started. It’s not a cliffhanger, per se, but it’s definitely an indication of where the series could go in Season 2. Which is why I’m happy to report Amazon Prime has given the greenlight to another round. If you don’t already have an Amazon Prime subscription , might I recommend one. The free shipping is nice, but Reacher! Young Sherlock!

There aren't a ton of new details, but like in Season 1, Guy Ritchie has agreed to direct the first episode of Season 2. Given how much I loved the pilot episode, this is solid news, indeed.

As a sidebar, I quite liked Morris Chestnut’s portrayal of Dr. Watson and the way the show had set up some of the historical characters from Arthur Conan Doyle’s works. I was sorry to see it go, but if I’m being completely honest I would have been even sorrier if Young Sherlock had been axed. Everything from Guy Ritchie's intriguing way of filming action scenes to the way the adaption is unfolding is on point and I would have been very, very sorry if it hadn't been given an opportunity to come back.

As someone who is such a staunch fan of this series, I want to shout my praise for it from the rooftops and I will be shameless in my pursuit of doing so. I'm just saying: Forty-five million people have already dipped their toes into these glorious waters, so give it a watch if you haven't already.