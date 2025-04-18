Your Friends And Neighbors Has Already Been Renewed For Season 2, And It Might Come Sooner Than You'd Guess
Well, I didn't see this coming.
Your Friends and Neighbors is one of the latest shows to premiere as part of the 2025 TV schedule, and it already possesses a key distinction amongst other freshman titles. The dramedy series – which is available to stream with an Apple TV+ subscription was renewed for a second season ahead of its premiere earlier this month. Considering that, I was quite curious as to where progress on those new episodes stood. Well, when CinemaBlend spoke to series creator Jonathan Tropper, he explained, and his comments might surprise you.
It’s not all that often that a TV series manages to score a renewal so early on, though it does happen. For Your Friends & Neighbors, that big news was confirmed all the way back in November 2024. I had the opportunity to speak with Jonathan Tropper ahead of the series premiere, and he shed a bit of light on the production process. At the time that we spoke, he revealed that a lot of progress has been made as far as Season 2 goes:
His comments would suggest that Season 2 will be here much sooner than probably assumed, which is honestly refreshing. Within the streaming landscape, it’s common for shows to have lengthy hiatuses, with some seasons having gaps of two to three years. This update, however, may suggest that the second season could arrive as early as 2026. That’s just an assumption, of course but, if the filming were to start soon, it wouldn’t be wild to think that the show couldn’t return around this time next year.
In some ways, a new season also allows the cast and crew to wipe the slate clean just a bit and refine anything that they deem necessary. During my conversation with Jonathan Tropper, I also asked him if there were any lessons he learned while developing the first season that are guiding him as he works on the second. What Tropper told me speaks heavily to the importance of balance:
Your Friends and Neighbors is led by Jon Hamm, who plays recently divorced hedge fund manager Andrew “Coop” Cooper. Coop’s world is shattered after he abruptly loses his job, and he ultimately resorts to stealing from affluent members of his wealthy neighborhood. In the process, he not only gets his hands on valuables but also some juicy secrets about the people in his orbit. With that premise, the show definitely offers up its share of comedy and tragedy, and it sounds like its EP wants to better refine that mix down the road.
Apple TV Plus: 7-Day Free Trial
If you want to stream Your Friends and Neighbors, Apple TV Plus has a deal that's a steal (no pun intended). New customers can stream the platform at no cost for a whole week before paying $9.99 per month.
While details on the second season of the series are scarce, pre-production seems to be moving along, as it was just announced that James Marsden has been cast. It’s hard to say exactly why Jonathan Tropper’s show was renewed so swiftly, but it could suggest there’s an internal belief that this could become one of the best shows on Apple TV+. We’ll have to wait and see but, in the meantime, take comfort in knowing that new episodes are indeed in the works.
New episodes of Your Friends and Neighbors premiere on Fridays. Anyone who’s curious about what else is coming down the pipeline can also read up on upcoming Apple TV+ shows.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Kelly Marie Tran Reacts To Hilarious Star Wars Reference In Her Queer Rom-Com The Wedding Banquet
Ghosts’ Asher Grodman Told Me Why Trevor Had ‘No Right’ To Do What He Did After Learning About His Daughter, And I 100% Agree