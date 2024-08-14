‘I Can’t Believe The Stuff We Get To Do Nowadays:’ Bill Lawrence Explains Why Shows Like Ted Lasso And Shrinking Couldn’t Have Been Made Years Ago
Apple TV+ is killing it with comedies.
When you look at a list of Apple TV+’s best shows, two prominent entries come from super producer Bill Lawrence. I’m, of course, talking about Ted Lasso and Shrinking, and now, the showrunner is adding another unique comedy to his catalog of projects on the streamer called Bad Monkey. So, I had to ask him about all three series, and he ended up telling me why they wouldn’t have been made years ago during the times of his other hits like Spin City and Scrubs.
During an interview for CinemaBlend about Bad Monkey and its premiere on the 2024 TV schedule, I asked Lawrence what he’d learned from working on Ted Lasso and Shriking that helped him on his latest show. He told me that since “they’re so different” it’s hard to compare them creatively. However, he did explain how all these comedies are big swings, especially when you compare them to traditional sitcoms. The showrunner started his explanation by throwing it back to Spin City:
Both Spin City and Scrubs are considered some of the best sitcoms of all time, and they highlight Lawrence’s range as a creator. Shrinking, Ted Lasso and Bad Monkey do too.
However, back in the late ‘90s and early ‘00s they might not have gotten greenlit, as the producer continued his explanation by summarizing Shrinking in the same way he broke down Spin City:
That is indeed how Season 1 of the Jason Segel-led comedy starts. Also, Lawrence makes a good point that a nuanced comedy about therapists that begins with one one of them going rogue after his wife dies probably wouldn’t have made it far on a network. Or, at the very least, it would have been a very different series. However, on Apple, the show that’s simultaneously a hilarious workplace comedy and a deep study of grief worked great, and Season 2 of Shrinking is coming out in October!
Now, looking at his upcoming Apple TV+ project, Bad Monkey, Bill Lawrence made a similar point. The series is a book-to-screen adaptation of Carl Hiaasen’s novel, and the showrunner described the Florida-based whodunnit as “satire bordering on surreal.” It’s a lot to juggle tonally, and it doesn't exactly fit within the box of one genre, as he explained:
Ultimately, the point Bill Lawrence made during our conversation was that Apple TV+ has allowed him to stretch creatively and make new and unique shows that are unlike each other. He’s gotten to make a sports comedy, a comedy about therapy and grief, and now a funny whodunnit starring Vince Vaughn. Not many places would let him take shots like that, which is why he told me:
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
→ To watch Ted Lasso, Shrinking and Bad Monkey, all you need is an Apple TV+ subscription.
→ You can stream Scrubs with a Hulu subscription, Peacock plan or Disney+ subscription.
→ If you want to throw it back to Spin City, you just need an Amazon Prime subscription.
In hindsight, it's wild to think that no one wanted Ted Lasso. However, at the time, a heartfelt and optimistic story about an American football coach going across the pond to coach an English football team wasn't wanted anywhere but Apple.
Of course, there have been networks and platforms that have taken what were likely considered “weird chances” that really paid off. Take Michael Schur going from the workplace mockumentaries The Office and Parks and Rec to the existential and philosophical comedy The Good Place on NBC as an example. However, it’s uncommon, and there's no denying that streaming shows have fewer constraints on them.
The point Bill Lawrence made to me was that Apple TV+ has given him a space to make series that are wild and unconventional, and it’s proven to work. Ted Lasso is a prime example of it, and Shrinking proved to be another success. Now, we’ll see if he can keep the streak alive with Bad Monkey when it premieres on August 14!
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.