Married At First Sight Australia Season 12 Launch Show Live: How To Watch, Weddings, Ex's Reuniting Down The Aisle, Couples Revealed

The experiment gets started with the first of the weddings, with the experts accidently coupling up old flames.

Four brides and grooms from the upcoming Married at First Sight Australia Season 12
(Image: © 9Now)

Relationship experts John Aiken and Mel Schilling join forces with sexologist Alessandra Rampolla once again, introducing nine brides and grooms (with latecomers likely) set to say, "I do." Starting tonight with the first of the weddings, this year's line-up of single folk looking to tie the knot include self-confessed lone wolf Eliot who's got a long list of dealbreakers that he's not prepared to compromise on. Looking for a traditional relationship in which he is the provider, let's hope he's coupled up with old-school romantic Lauren and not self-sufficient Sarah, whose turbulent upbringing has helped her to become fiercely independent.

The season's token oldies will likely see 57-year-old DJ and fitness instructor Morena matched with charter captain Tony. Of course, there's also unlucky in love Tim who may very well be waiting at the end of the aisle for Sierah, who's longest relationship was just four months. Who knows though. The couples have yet to be revealed, but it won't be long before we're immersed in the rush of dramatic Dinner Parties and Commitment Ceremonies.

Already rumored to be one of the most dramatic seasons yet from Australia (no easy feat, might I add), it starts off the bat with one bride previously ghosted by her groom before their nuptials. Yikes.

I'll be live blogging and reacting to the launch episode of Married at First Sight Australia, with all the details on how to tune in and watch live below.

How To Watch Married at First Sight Australia Season 12 Launch For Free Live

LIVE: Latest Updates

Carina and Paul are about to say, "I do" and their initial meeting seems incredibly promising. But there are a hell of a lot of weeks to go in this experiment, so I won't speak too soon.

Phew! Our second couple of MAFS AU 2025 is Eliot and Lauren. This woman is literally made for Eliot, so why do I think he's still going to find fault in her? Reckon that long list of dealbreakers might have something to do with it...

The First Couple of Married at First Sight Australia 2025 is...

Frenchmen Paul and Carina!

As we delve into the Stags and the Hens, something tells me Eliot is not going to be paired with his exact match.

Here we go...

Let the dramatic montage ensue. Hard relate to this very bleak outlook on dating today and dating apps. Although, does this mean Married at First Sight is my only option? I'm probably going to pass, but I'll happily watch this bunch of Aussies do it instead!

T-Minus 20 Minus Until MAFS AU 2025 Begins

Get ready for plenty of martial drama (and some bliss) as Season 12 is set to launch live Down Under in less than half an hour.

Who Are The Married At First Sight Australia Season 12 Brides and Grooms?

With just three hours to go, we may not know exactly who is going to meet at the end of the aisle, but we have been introduced to this season's brides and grooms, with all their details below.

The Grooms:

Adrian30eCommerce business ownerNew South Wales
Billy31PlastererWestern Australia
Dave36BuilderVictoria
Eliot35Business ownerQueensland
Jeff39ElectricianVictoria
Paul30Wellness advisorWestern Australia
Tony53Charter CaptainNew South Wales
Tim38Primary school teacherVictoria
Jake30TeacherWestern Australia

The Brides:

Ash34Dance studio ownerQueensland
Awhina30Aged care workerWestern Australia
Carina31Digital marketing managerWestern Australia
Jacqui29ConsultantNew South Wales
Jamie28Account managerVictoria
Katie37CEO of restaurant chainQueensland
Lauren37Business ownerQueensland
Rhi34Account managerVictoria
Sierah31Financial associate advisorVictoria