Married At First Sight Australia Season 12 Launch Show Live: How To Watch, Weddings, Ex's Reuniting Down The Aisle, Couples Revealed
The experiment gets started with the first of the weddings, with the experts accidently coupling up old flames.
Relationship experts John Aiken and Mel Schilling join forces with sexologist Alessandra Rampolla once again, introducing nine brides and grooms (with latecomers likely) set to say, "I do." Starting tonight with the first of the weddings, this year's line-up of single folk looking to tie the knot include self-confessed lone wolf Eliot who's got a long list of dealbreakers that he's not prepared to compromise on. Looking for a traditional relationship in which he is the provider, let's hope he's coupled up with old-school romantic Lauren and not self-sufficient Sarah, whose turbulent upbringing has helped her to become fiercely independent.
The season's token oldies will likely see 57-year-old DJ and fitness instructor Morena matched with charter captain Tony. Of course, there's also unlucky in love Tim who may very well be waiting at the end of the aisle for Sierah, who's longest relationship was just four months. Who knows though. The couples have yet to be revealed, but it won't be long before we're immersed in the rush of dramatic Dinner Parties and Commitment Ceremonies.
Already rumored to be one of the most dramatic seasons yet from Australia (no easy feat, might I add), it starts off the bat with one bride previously ghosted by her groom before their nuptials. Yikes.
I'll be live blogging and reacting to the launch episode of Married at First Sight Australia, with all the details on how to tune in and watch live below.
How To Watch Married at First Sight Australia Season 12 Launch For Free Live
- Stream launch show live for FREE in Australia: Channel 9 via 9Now
- Time: Monday, January 27 at 7.30pm AEDT / 3.30am ET / 12.30am PT / 8.30am GMT
Watch anywhere: Stream from anywhere with NordVPN
Use a VPN to watch Married at First Sight Australia from anywhere
Watch Married at First Sight Australia as if you were at home with a VPN
If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can watch Married at First Sight Australia and stream the launch show tonight wherever you are.
LIVE: Latest Updates
Carina and Paul are about to say, "I do" and their initial meeting seems incredibly promising. But there are a hell of a lot of weeks to go in this experiment, so I won't speak too soon.
Phew! Our second couple of MAFS AU 2025 is Eliot and Lauren. This woman is literally made for Eliot, so why do I think he's still going to find fault in her? Reckon that long list of dealbreakers might have something to do with it...
The First Couple of Married at First Sight Australia 2025 is...
Frenchmen Paul and Carina!
As we delve into the Stags and the Hens, something tells me Eliot is not going to be paired with his exact match.
Here we go...
Let the dramatic montage ensue. Hard relate to this very bleak outlook on dating today and dating apps. Although, does this mean Married at First Sight is my only option? I'm probably going to pass, but I'll happily watch this bunch of Aussies do it instead!
T-Minus 20 Minus Until MAFS AU 2025 Begins
Get ready for plenty of martial drama (and some bliss) as Season 12 is set to launch live Down Under in less than half an hour.
Who Are The Married At First Sight Australia Season 12 Brides and Grooms?
With just three hours to go, we may not know exactly who is going to meet at the end of the aisle, but we have been introduced to this season's brides and grooms, with all their details below.
The Grooms:
|Adrian
|30
|eCommerce business owner
|New South Wales
|Billy
|31
|Plasterer
|Western Australia
|Dave
|36
|Builder
|Victoria
|Eliot
|35
|Business owner
|Queensland
|Jeff
|39
|Electrician
|Victoria
|Paul
|30
|Wellness advisor
|Western Australia
|Tony
|53
|Charter Captain
|New South Wales
|Tim
|38
|Primary school teacher
|Victoria
|Jake
|30
|Teacher
|Western Australia
The Brides:
|Ash
|34
|Dance studio owner
|Queensland
|Awhina
|30
|Aged care worker
|Western Australia
|Carina
|31
|Digital marketing manager
|Western Australia
|Jacqui
|29
|Consultant
|New South Wales
|Jamie
|28
|Account manager
|Victoria
|Katie
|37
|CEO of restaurant chain
|Queensland
|Lauren
|37
|Business owner
|Queensland
|Rhi
|34
|Account manager
|Victoria
|Sierah
|31
|Financial associate advisor
|Victoria