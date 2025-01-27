Married At First Sight Australia Season 12 Launch Show Live: How To Watch, Weddings, Ex's Reuniting Down The Aisle, Couples Revealed

Relationship experts John Aiken and Mel Schilling join forces with sexologist Alessandra Rampolla once again, introducing nine brides and grooms (with latecomers likely) set to say, "I do." Starting tonight with the first of the weddings, this year's line-up of single folk looking to tie the knot include self-confessed lone wolf Eliot who's got a long list of dealbreakers that he's not prepared to compromise on. Looking for a traditional relationship in which he is the provider, let's hope he's coupled up with old-school romantic Lauren and not self-sufficient Sarah, whose turbulent upbringing has helped her to become fiercely independent.

The season's token oldies will likely see 57-year-old DJ and fitness instructor Morena matched with charter captain Tony. Of course, there's also unlucky in love Tim who may very well be waiting at the end of the aisle for Sierah, who's longest relationship was just four months. Who knows though. The couples have yet to be revealed, but it won't be long before we're immersed in the rush of dramatic Dinner Parties and Commitment Ceremonies.

Already rumored to be one of the most dramatic seasons yet from Australia (no easy feat, might I add), it starts off the bat with one bride previously ghosted by her groom before their nuptials. Yikes.

I'll be live blogging and reacting to the launch episode of Married at First Sight Australia, with all the details on how to tune in and watch live below.

How To Watch Married at First Sight Australia Season 12 Launch For Free Live

Stream launch show live for FREE in Australia: Channel 9 via 9Now

Time: Monday, January 27 at 7.30pm AEDT / 3.30am ET / 12.30am PT / 8.30am GMT

Monday, January 27 at 7.30pm AEDT / 3.30am ET / 12.30am PT / 8.30am GMT Watch anywhere: Stream from anywhere with NordVPN