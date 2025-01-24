Live
The Traitors UK Final Live: How To Watch, Date And Time, Uncloaked Reunion
Enter the endgame of The Traitors UK Season 3, but first Traitor Charlotte must reveal herself to Frankie. It's about to be one dramatic finale.
I don't know about you, but the return of Claudia Winkleman and The Traitors UK has certainly helped me survive the otherwise miserable month of January, not least because the female stronghold in the Traitor's turret has been utterly fierce and, dare I say, iconic? Tonight, though, it all comes to an end as the remaining contestants enter the endgame and hope to weed out the last of the Traitors to claim the cash prize.
From Frankie learning Charlotte's true identity as owner of the new "Seer" twist, to the final banishments in which, for the first time, contestants won't be able to reveal whether they're a Faithful or a Traitor. Tonight is going to be next level entertainment from the BBC and Studio Lambert. Follow along live for this season's last hand at lies and deception, and watch The Traitors UK Season 3 finale wherever you are with all the details below.
How To Watch The Traitors UK Season 3 Finale For Free Live
- Stream Finale live for FREE in the UK: BBC One via BBC iPlayer
- Time: Friday, January 24 @ 8.30pm GMT / 3.30pm ET / 12.30pm PT
- Watch anywhere: Stream from anywhere with NordVPN
Use a VPN to watch The Traitors UK from anywhere
Watch The Traitors UK as if you were at home with a VPN
If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can watch The Traitors UK Season 3 and stream the finale live tonight wherever you are. NordVPN is a great choice. It's great for unblocking the likes of BBC iPlayer, which is only available to access when you're in the UK. Try NordVPN out now and save 70% with our exclusive offer. Rest assured it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee.
LIVE: Latest Updates
Who Left The Traitors UK Last Night?
It was pretty brutal in The Traitors UK Episode 11, which aired last night. While Leanne escaped murder (an intentional move on Traitor Charlotte's part, aware of her pal having the shield), there was no saving one player from banishment.
After an intense roundtable, Freddie went down swinging by voting for his fellow(?) Traitor, with the rest of the table unanimously voting out Freddie. Recently recruited by Charlotte the previous night, Freddie's time in the game was a ticking time bomb. Really, the poor boy wasn't cut out for the Traitor life, so I feel bad for him that he had to leave the game with everyone thinking he'd been a Traitor from the beginning.
I mean, look at his shocked little Faithful face...
Watching The Final Around The World
If you want to tune into The Traitors UK Season 3 final along with everyone else, the best way is to head over to BBC iPlayer where you'll be able to tune into BBC One live.
However, if you're outside of the UK right now for whatever reason, you will need a VPN to circumvent geo-restrictions. These are the details on how to do it.
How to watch The Traitors UK Season 3 online from anywhere
If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch The Traitors UK Season 3 online just as you would at home.
While services like BBC iPlayer block access from IP addresses outside of the UK, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address, allowing you to watch UK TV online by making it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.
For example, UK citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK-based server and access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.
Watch The Traitors UK as if you were at home with a VPN
Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including BBC iPlayer. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.
Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:
1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN.
2. Connect to a server - for BBC iPlayer, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the UK
3. Go to the live stream you wish to access - for The Traitors UK Season 3, head to BBC iPlayer
Elsewhere, you'll be able to watch The Traitors UK Season 3 finale in Canada tomorrow morning on Crave.
Those in the US will have to wait until episodes begin landing on Peacock, though they're not likely to until The Traitors US Season 3 finishes. Similarly, episodes will arrive Down Under on 10Play imminently, but no release date is yet confirmed.
As we hit 8.30pm GMT, I'll be tip-tapping away about the goings on of tonight's final episode right here, so stick with me for some big reactions.
What Time Is The Traitors UK Season 3 Final?
As mentioned above, The Traitors UK is on slightly earlier. It's moved from its usual times lot of 9pm GMT to 8.30pm GMT. That is half an hour earlier than usual!
Around the world, the episode starts at: 3.30pm ET / 12.30pm PT / 7.30am AEDT / 9.30am NZDT
The episode will run 10 minutes longer than usual, too, so make sure you've got snacks and are locked in for the full ride. The episode will air from 8.30pm GMT until 9.40pm GMT.
And before you switch off the TV and unpack with family and friends, don't forget that Ed Gamble is back for the final episode of the visual podcast, The Traitors: Uncloaked.
From 9.40pm until 10.25pm GMT, Ed Gamble will sit down with the entire cast of The Traitors UK Season 3 to discuss the finale and the iconic season as a whole.
The finale of The Traitors UK Season 3 is tonight and it feels incredibly bittersweet. While I am literally counting down the hours until the slightly earlier time of 8.30pm GMT to watch, I also do not want this season to end. The show remains an incredibly compelling reality TV gameshow, and Studio Lambert manages to keep it fresh.
Going into the finale, we have Faithfuls Leanne, Jake, Alexander, and Frankie alongside Traitor Charlotte. The elephant(s) in the room? Well, there’s been two shake-ups this season, with Claudia explaining at the first round table that, for the first time ever, players would not reveal their identity in the finale’s banishments, meaning contestants won’t know if they’ve managed to weed out another Traitor or not.
Introduced in last night’s game, a second twist really shook things up. The player who won the most amount of money in the missions aired on Thursday night’s episode who be granted the power of “Seer”. This would allow that player to invite one player to a one-on-one meeting in which the player of their choice would have to reveal their true identity.
After the banishment of recently recruited Traitor Freddie, Claudia revealed Frankie had won the power. Convinced Charlotte was a Faithful and wanting to have that guarantee of an ally in the final, Frankie invited her to reveal her identity, with last night’s episode ending on that cliffhanger right before the reveal.
How will Charlotte spin this once she’s told Frankie her true identity? Will further treacherous behavior from Charlotte come back to bite Frankie? Will the other Faithfuls believe her?
It is honestly too much anticipation to deal with. I cannot wait to see who walks away with the prize money, with previous seasons seeing Faithful and Traitors tied for the win.