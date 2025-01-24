The Traitors UK Final Live: How To Watch, Date And Time, Uncloaked Reunion

Refresh

Who Left The Traitors UK Last Night? It was pretty brutal in The Traitors UK Episode 11, which aired last night. While Leanne escaped murder (an intentional move on Traitor Charlotte's part, aware of her pal having the shield), there was no saving one player from banishment. After an intense roundtable, Freddie went down swinging by voting for his fellow(?) Traitor, with the rest of the table unanimously voting out Freddie. Recently recruited by Charlotte the previous night, Freddie's time in the game was a ticking time bomb. Really, the poor boy wasn't cut out for the Traitor life, so I feel bad for him that he had to leave the game with everyone thinking he'd been a Traitor from the beginning. I mean, look at his shocked little Faithful face... (Image credit: BBC / Studio Lambert)

Watching The Final Around The World If you want to tune into The Traitors UK Season 3 final along with everyone else, the best way is to head over to BBC iPlayer where you'll be able to tune into BBC One live. However, if you're outside of the UK right now for whatever reason, you will need a VPN to circumvent geo-restrictions. These are the details on how to do it. How to watch The Traitors UK Season 3 online from anywhere If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch The Traitors UK Season 3 online just as you would at home. While services like BBC iPlayer block access from IP addresses outside of the UK, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address, allowing you to watch UK TV online by making it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world. For example, UK citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK-based server and access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home. Watch The Traitors UK as if you were at home with a VPN

Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including BBC iPlayer. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee. Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock: 1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN. 2. Connect to a server - for BBC iPlayer, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the UK 3. Go to the live stream you wish to access - for The Traitors UK Season 3, head to BBC iPlayer Elsewhere, you'll be able to watch The Traitors UK Season 3 finale in Canada tomorrow morning on Crave. Those in the US will have to wait until episodes begin landing on Peacock, though they're not likely to until The Traitors US Season 3 finishes. Similarly, episodes will arrive Down Under on 10Play imminently, but no release date is yet confirmed. As we hit 8.30pm GMT, I'll be tip-tapping away about the goings on of tonight's final episode right here, so stick with me for some big reactions.

What Time Is The Traitors UK Season 3 Final? As mentioned above, The Traitors UK is on slightly earlier. It's moved from its usual times lot of 9pm GMT to 8.30pm GMT. That is half an hour earlier than usual! Around the world, the episode starts at: 3.30pm ET / 12.30pm PT / 7.30am AEDT / 9.30am NZDT The episode will run 10 minutes longer than usual, too, so make sure you've got snacks and are locked in for the full ride. The episode will air from 8.30pm GMT until 9.40pm GMT. And before you switch off the TV and unpack with family and friends, don't forget that Ed Gamble is back for the final episode of the visual podcast, The Traitors: Uncloaked. From 9.40pm until 10.25pm GMT, Ed Gamble will sit down with the entire cast of The Traitors UK Season 3 to discuss the finale and the iconic season as a whole. (Image credit: BBC / Studio Lambert)