How To Watch The Traitors US Season 3 Online

Swipe to scroll horizontally Start Date: Thursday, January 9 at 9pm ET / 6pm PT New Episodes: weekly at the same time Stream: Peacock (US) International Stream (Release TBC): BBC iPlayer (UK) | 10Play (AU) | Crave (CA) Watch anywhere: Stream from anywhere with NordVPN

Watch The Traitors US Season 3: Preview

If watching more murderously-good gameshows is on your bucket list this year, you’re in luck because January has ushered in a double dose of cloak-and-dagger drama. Following hot on the bloody heels of the all-new season of The Traitors UK, host Alan Cumming will welcome 21 new celebrity guests into his ancient Scottish castle as the US version returns. Can’t wait for the murder, betrayal, and game playing to begin? Read on below for our guide explaining how to watch The Traitors US Season 3 online and stream every episode from anywhere.

Unlike the UK version, the contestants taking part in The Traitors US are (semi) famous faces, often hailing from across the reality TV spectrum, including mentally keen Survivor alumni and the botoxed stars of Bravo's Real Housewives. This year also lumps in a WWE wrestler, Britney Spear’s ex-husband, and British aristocrat Lord Ivar Mountbatten as the latest schemers convene at Ardross Castle.

A few will be anonymously tagged by our sartorially on point host Alan to become “Traitors.” They’re required to “murder” one of the remaining “Faithful” each night, and use all their cunning to deflect their fellow contestants’ suspicions. Should they successfully fly under the radar, they could leave with up to $250,000. But should the “Faithful” identify the murderers and banish them all before the game ends, then they’ll spilt the prize money between them instead.

It’s a compelling game of psychological manipulation and skulduggery, as accusations fly and tempers flare around the Round Table. Alan’s castle in the Scottish Highlands is always a tinderbox of tensions. Things got too intense for heavyweight boxer Deontay Wilder, who left the show early last season, while Survivor star Parvati Shallow executed a breathless “murder” in plain sight, before attempting to throw her fellow Traitor Phaedra under the bus. So you can guarantee there’s tons of high-voltage drama coming up.

Who will win up to $250,000, and who will go home in a tartan body bag? Keep reading for everything we know about how to watch The Traitors Season 3 online and from anywhere in the world.

How to watch The Traitors US Season 3 in the US

Let the back-stabbing begin! You can watch The Traitors US Season 3 online from Thursday, January 9 with a Peacock subscription.

Episodes are uploaded weekly from 9pm ET / 6pm PT. To sate viewers taste for murder, there’ll be an initial, three episode drop, before returning to a one episode per week release pattern. The series will also begin airing on NBC from January 20 at 8pm ET / 5pm PT.

Don’t have Peacock yet? Plans start from $7.99 a month. Alternatively, pay more and skip the commercials by opting for its Premium Plus plan, which costs $13.99 a month.

Although Peacock doesn’t offer a free trial right now, you can save 17% when signing up to its annual plans ($79.99 or $139.99 a year respectively).

Traveling abroad right now? If you're an American temporarily out of the country, download a VPN to access the same services you’d enjoy back home.

How to watch The Traitors US from anywhere

If you're a US citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch The Traitors US online just as you would at home.

While services like Peacock block access from IP addresses outside of the US, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, US citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a US-based server and access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.

Watch The Traitors US as if you were at home with a VPN

Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including Peacock. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.

Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN, costing from under $3.99 a month with its 2-year plan

2. Connect to a server – for Peacock, you'll want to connect to a server based in the US.

3. Go to the stream you wish to access - for The Traitors US, head to your home streaming service (Peacock in the US, for example.)

How to watch The Traitors US Season 3 online free in the UK

BBC iPlayer is the home of The Traitors US across the pond; however, no Season 3 broadcast date has been confirmed yet. And there could be a substantial wait, given that Season 2 episodes weren't made available until June last year – about six months after the show debuted on Peacock. Once a BBC release date has been firmed up, we’ll let you know here.

Until then, faithful fans of The Traitors UK can watch new Season 3 episodes every Wednesday on BBC One at 9pm GMT, with all prior episodes available to stream live or on-demand on BBC iPlayer, alongside both seasons of The Traitors US and the Australian iteration of the show.

BBC iPlayer is available on a number of devices and it’s absolutely FREE to watch. To create a BBC account, all you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. W1A 1AA), in addition to a valid TV licence.

Currently abroad? Use a VPN to access BBC iPlayer like you would at home.

How to watch The Traitors US Season 3 in Australia

Aussies waiting to see the latest celebrity “Faithfuls” and “Traitors” battling it out at Ardross Castle can expect a short wait. Network 10's free on-demand service 10Play is the place to watch The Traitors US, but no Season 3 release date has been announced yet, and in the past there’s been a lag of six weeks before its Australian premiere.

However, when it does arrive, you’ll want to subscribe to 10Play. It’s free to use and easy to sign up to. Simply create an account with an Australian postcode and then start streaming. Not only are there past episodes of The Traitors US, it’s also home of The Traitors Australia, which ran for two seasons.

Don’t forget, however, that 10Play is geo-locked and available in Australia only. So, if you're from Down Under but away from home, you can simply sign up to a VPN to appear right back at home.

How to watch The Traitors US Season 3 in Canada

Canadian viewers can watch The Traitors US Season 3 with a subscription to Crave from Thursday, January 9, and pretty much in sync with its US broadcast. There’ll be a volley of three episodes available at debut, and subsequent new episodes added weekly from 10pm ET / 7pm PT.

Crave is also home to both seasons of the US version, plus popular international versions of the franchise, for e.g., the UK, Australia, New Zealand, and of course, the Canadian version, whose second season concluded late last year.

Crave plans start from $9.99 a month (+tax) with three plans to choose from. You can also opt to sign up at the annual rate and save, working out at 12 months for the price of 10.

What To Know About The Traitors US Season 3

The Traitors US Season 3 Episode Guide

Don your best cloak and dagger! The Traitors US Season 3 will premiere on Peacock with three episodes from Thursday, January 9 at 9pm ET / 6pm PT. Following the three-episode debut, viewers will find one new instalment uploaded to the streamer at the same time each week.

The Traitors US Season 3 Trailer

The Traitors Season 3 | Official Trailer | Peacock Original - YouTube Watch On

Who Are The Contestants Of The Traitors US Season 3?

It’s another all-celeb lineup headed to the Scottish Highlands. Below we’ve listed all 21 contestants due to enter Alan’s creepy castle for more murder-mystery shenanigans:

Wells Adams from The Bachelorette (Season 12)

from The Bachelorette (Season 12) Sam Asghari , actor and model (Hacks, Black Monday)

, actor and model (Hacks, Black Monday) Chanel Ayan from The Real Housewives of Dubai

from The Real Housewives of Dubai Bob the Drag Queen from RuPaul’s Drag Race (Season 8)

from RuPaul’s Drag Race (Season 8) Dolores Catania from The Real Housewives of New Jersey

from The Real Housewives of New Jersey Jeremey Collins from Survivor: San Juan del Sur

from Survivor: San Juan del Sur Robyn Dixon from The Real Housewives of Potomac

from The Real Housewives of Potomac Dylan Efron from Down to Earth with Zac Efron

from Down to Earth with Zac Efron Nikki Garcia , former WWE wrestler from California

, former WWE wrestler from California Bob Harper from The Biggest Loser

from The Biggest Loser Britney Haynes from Big Brother (Season 12)

from Big Brother (Season 12) Rob Mariano from Survivor: Marquesas

from Survivor: Marquesas Dorinda Medley from The Real Housewives of New York City

from The Real Housewives of New York City Ciara Miller from Summer House

from Summer House Lord Ivar Mountbatten , a British aristocrat

, a British aristocrat Danielle Reyes from Big Brother (Season 3)

from Big Brother (Season 3) Tom Sandoval from Vanderpump Rules

from Vanderpump Rules Chrishell Stause from Selling Sunset

from Selling Sunset Tony Vlachos from Survivor: Cagayan

from Survivor: Cagayan Carolyn Wiger from Survivor 44

from Survivor 44 Gabby Windey from The Bachelorette (Season 19)

Where Was The Traitors US Season 3 Filmed? Ardross Castle in the Scottish Highlands, of course! The series shares the same filming location as The Traitors UK, with the ancient castle set in the rural area of Ardross, some 30 miles north of the city of Inverness.

Is There A Traitors US Spin-Off Show? Yes! The Traitors Postmortem airs on Peacock and on YouTube every Thursday, immediately after brand new episodes of the show have been made available.

Who Won Season 2 Of The Traitors US? Former The Challenge contestants Chris "CT" Tamburello and Trishelle Cannatella won Season 2, splitting the just over $200,000 prize money between them. Despite beginning the series with some historical baggage, they buried the hatchet when they banished final traitor Kate Chastain – and sent home faithful Mercedes “MJ” Javid.