After Arnold Schwarzenegger Shares Photo Of Himself Mouth-Feeding His Pig, Of Course He's Being Hit With 'Put The Cookie Down' Comments And More

Throughout his career, Arnold Schwarzenegger has been both blessed and cursed with his fans reciting his most memorable quotes at him. In fact, the famous quote people scream most at him is “Get to the choppah!” However, Schwarzenegger’s followers are bringing back another quote of his and more praiseworthy comments after he shared a photo of him mouth-feeding his pet pig.

It’s the most adorable thing to see Arnold Schwarzenegger -- a man known for playing tough guys in his best movies like The Terminator, Total Recall, and Predator -- have cute moments with his little pet pig. In this post, he shared a bonding activity with his pet pig, Schnelly, and they got really close and personal as he mouth-fed him a cookie. Take a look at the sweet Instagram photo he took with the friendly piggy and be prepared to feel all warm and fuzzy.

A post shared by Arnold Schwarzenegger (@schwarzenegger) A photo posted by on

This must be a buff action star micro-trend as Jason Momoa has a pet pig of his own whom he watched Netflix’s Slumberland with. But, getting back to Arnold Schwarzenegger, he certainly loves his Schnelly. I could argue it would almost put the famous spaghetti scene in Lady and the Tramp to shame.

However, fans were thinking about a different movie, because just seeing the former bodybuilder with a cookie made one person throwback to one of Schwarzenegger’s most iconic roles- the top-tier Christmas movie Jingle All the Way :

Put that cookie down

A classic line that you don’t hear too much when referencing the action hero star. At least three fans commented on the post with that same hilarious quote. Even better would have been if the Conan the Barbarian actor put in his caption Phil Hartman’s quote from the film: “Oh these cookies!”

To provide you with some context, Jingle All the Way has a scene when Schwarzenegger’s character Howard tries to call his wife at their house, but their divorcé neighbor Ted picks up bragging about eating his wife’s cookies. Howard, of course, had to order his pestering neighbor to “put the cookie down…now!”

In this instance though, it doesn’t look like he’ll put the cookie down for Schnelly and Schnelly certainly isn’t taking his eyes off it. Another fan pointed out love for the miniature pig that could end up making him just as much a celebrity as his dad:

We love Schnelly!!! ❤️❤️❤️

Yes, we do! According to People , Schnelly has been in the family since April. His name comes from the German word “Chnell” which means “fast” as the little swine is reportedly quick on his feet. This is the second pet pig Arnold Schwarzenegger has had as he got his first one immediately after seeing his Batman & Robin costar George Clooney with his own pet pig, Max. Funnily enough, that particular pig of the FUBAR star ended up being 300 pounds in no time! A different fan made sure to mention that Schnelly isn’t the only animal in the house.

I HABE HORSES TOO NOW I NEED A PIGGY 🐷😃😍

The former Governor of California does have quite the extended family with his pets. He’s already got a donkey, a miniature horse, and a dog. So, why not add a pig into the mix? Especially one as cute as Schnelly.

Keeping the animal and food-related puns alive, one fan made a throwback in their comment to one of the best-ranked Pixar movies , Finding Nemo, that would make anyone want to be a vegetarian.

Animals are friends not food.