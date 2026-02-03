One Key Way Meryl Streep Changed Her Approach To Miranda Priestly For The Devil Wars Prada 2

Ready the runway! The Devil Wears Prada 2 is strutting into theaters this spring on the 2026 movie schedule . Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, Stanley Tucci and Meryl Streep are among the returning original cast members who started filming the highly-anticipated sequel in June 2025. Streep’s stunning looks as Miranda Priestly on set of The Devil Wears Prada 2 would strike fear into the eyes of any assistant, but do not be fooled! This is not the same frosty Runway boss we remember, and co-star Hathaway revealed one key way Streep changed her approach to Miranda Priestly for the sequel.

Fans are already going feral for first looks of The Devil Wears Prada 2 , and many noticed in the teaser trailer that Streep's Miranda and Hathaway’s Andrea seem more friends than foes as they reunite 20 years later. The Interstellar actress told Vogue that was the case offscreen as well, and described a surreal moment back on set with Streep:

I heard over the radio: ‘Miranda Priestly is walking.’ Meryl, as Miranda, had started down the hallway ahead of me—I was maybe 50 feet behind her—and seeing her from the back was practically psychedelic. I just felt so many portals open up at that moment. I was 22 again, but it was still now. Thankfully, this time, she didn’t stay in character the entire time, so we had a lot of laughs.

Years after The Devil Wears Prada came out, the Idea Of You actress and Emily Blunt revealed they had a lot of laughs with each other and Stanley Tucci on the 2006 set, but not with Meryl Streep . The Little Women actress had approached her role as the villainous magazine boss , based on iconic Vogue Editor-In-Chief Anna Wintour , through method acting.

Instead of mingling with her co-stars, Streep spent most of her time off camera holed up in her trailer, keeping a cool distance between herself and her onscreen “staff.” The Death Becomes Her actress admitted she was “miserable” the whole time and vowed never to method act again after TDWP.

That sounds so lonely, and I don’t blame Streep for quitting method acting after the experience. The question now becomes, can Streep carry on the infamous Miranda Priestly persona in the same way for the sequel? She had the same question:

It was like going into the back of your own closet and finding something, thinking, Oh, I wonder if this still fits?

Despite fitting right back into Miranda’s wardrobe, Meryl Streep has decided to leave method acting on the rack this time (it’s so last season). She was spotted blowing kisses to fans out a window , in a very non-Miranda-like fashion, and her new co-star Justin Theroux said it was “a pleasure and an honor” to work with her.

The vibes on set were definitely different this time around, but given Streep's incredible acting history , I don’t think there’s any reason to worry. She’s made dozens of successful movies since she quit method acting. Besides, I think it might be a good thing if Streep’s Priestly has mellowed a bit from the last time we saw her. I don’t think she’ll lose all her bite – I’m still expecting just as many iconic lines as the first film – but with time and experience comes perspective. From the looks of the official trailer for The Devil Wears Prada 2, which released during the Grammys on Sunday, Streep has nailed it:

The Devil Wears Prada 2 | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Well, well, well, it seems like Miranda and Andy will be working together again at Runway afterall, even after Andy quite literally threw that opportunity into a fountain. I could not be more excited to see how these character’s dynamics have developed in the years since the first Devil Wears Prada, and what they have been up to this entire time.

Be sure to check out The Devil Wears Prada 2 when it hits theaters May 1. Don’t forget to wear your florals!