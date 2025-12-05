Fans Won’t Stop Roasting Gwyneth Paltrow Over RDJ’s Viral ‘Forgetting’ Tom Holland Story, But I Remember This Happening (Twice)

Gwyneth Paltrow has been around since the very beginning of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While she didn’t get to wear armor nearly as often as her co-star Robert Downey Jr., she saw more of the franchise happen than almost anybody else, which is why it’s so funny that she seemingly isn’t aware of any of it.

Paltrow recently received a very nice award, and her co-star and friend Mr. Downey was on hand to present it to her. During his introduction, he poked fun at Paltrow for not remembering who some of her other co-stars were, including Spider-Man himself, Tom Holland. Downey brought up a conversation they apparently had, saying…

‘He said his name was Peter.’ ‘His character's name is Peter. He's Tom Holland. You've done four movies with him.’

Fans, perhaps unsurprisingly, are eating this up because the idea that Gwyneth Paltrow didn’t know who Tom Holland was, and was seemingly confused on his name, is kind of hilarious. Some responding to the viral quite are being quite critical of the actress for this, but most are just laughing along with the situations saying things like…

gwyneth paltrow asking who tom holland is after 4 movies together is the most gwyneth paltrow thing ever - @MrBrondorDeFi

gwyneth living in her own cinematic universe and honestly i respect it - @jupturkey

Gwyneth Paltrow is too chilled to remember some names, i love her - @kingscrownBTC

Part of me feels like this is really pompous. The other part of me is like, ‘how iconic’ - @writtenbychamp

Peak Gwyneth energy: forgetting coworkers but remembering every type of herbal tea ever invented. - @realdesivoice

The fact that Paltrow apparently didn’t remember Tom Holland is apparently news to a lot of people, but the reason that Robert Downey Jr. likely brought it up is that it’s actually a fairly well-known story. Tom Holland himself has discussed being forgotten by Gwyneth Paltrow, twice. Even Holland has had some fun at the actress's expense on the topic.

Paltrow’s seeming lack of ability to keep track of the MCU is somewhat famous. She’s routinely forgotten what movies she’s been in. She forgets what actors have been in movies with her. Some of this is pretty understandable. Outside of the Iron Man franchise, Paltrow’s role has generally been much smaller, and when you’re acting against green screens, it’s perhaps easier not to remember which scene you were in was for which movie.

Whether we’ll see Paltrow’s Pepper Potts in any future Marvel movies remains to be seen. It’s likely her time in the MCU is done. Although I suppose it’s equally possible that she’s part of the Avengers: Doomsday cast, but doesn’t actually know that.