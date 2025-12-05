Move Over, Snow White! Rachel Zegler Is Looking Like A Greek Goddess In Stunning Sheer Dress

We’re still not over Rachel Zegler’s incredible run of press looks from Snow White earlier this year, but the 24-year-old movie actress and on-stage powerhouse is keeping on with some head-turning looks while in New York City this week. Not only did she wear the perfect little black dress for winter on Wednesday, on the same day she turned up in sheer dress that’s impossible not to talk about.

Her stylist Sarah Slutsky Tooley has done it again! Check out this gorgeous purple dress that has her looking like a Greek goddess:

(Image credit: Marsha Bernstein/WWD via Getty Images)

If you’ve been following all the hot red carpet looks from Hollywood royalty like we have, you know that the sheer dress has been all the rage lately. From Sydney Sweeney’s recent sparkly silver dress at Variety’s 2025 Power of Women event or Dakota Johnson’s see-through floral Gucci gown at the Kering Foundation's Caring for Women from September (and so many more examples) dressing in a sheer look has become something of a staple look among female stars and their stylists.

Rachel Zegler’s latest look is from New York designer LaQuan Smith. I love how the dress wraps around her neck, has an off-the-shoulder moment on one side, and has a high slit on the opposite leg. Zegler’s dress is paired with Jimmy Choo heels that are in the same purple shade. Zegler was at the NYMag Culturati Cocktail at Manuela in New York City.

Zegler is originally from New Jersey, and has talked before about her preference to NYC over Hollywood, because it’s the place where she fell in love with acting and “nobody gives a fuck,” to Variety. Los Angeles by contrast she finds “stifling and isolating and weird.”

Zegler is getting ready to return to the West End soon for another run at the London Palladium following her viral role in Evita at the same venue for 12-weeks. Following the box office flop of Snow White, her Evita buzz along with Snow White’s eventual success on Disney+ was a welcome change of pace for the actress. In her upcoming production she’ll co-star with Ben Platt in a limited 25-year anniversary of The Last Five Years.

What else is on the horizon for Rachel Zegler? She also signed on to star in a comedy with Marisa Tomei called She Gets It From Me back in April. The movie is about a newly engaged woman who decides to reconnect with her birth mother, who is described by Variety as a “pill-popping ex-punk rocker”. Once they do find each other they try to reconnect in a story that’s apparently “based on a true story.”

With an exciting 2026 ahead for Zegler, we’re looking forward to more head-turning getups like this incredible purple sheer gown moment.