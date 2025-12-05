I Can’t Get Over Sydney Sweeney’s BTS Photos That Prove How Excited She Was To Be On Celebrity Family Feud

Celebrity Family Feud celebrated the holidays on the 2025 TV schedule with a very special episode on Thursday that brought together the cast of the book-to-screen adaptation of The Housemaid and the Real Housewives All-Stars. It was an entertaining hour, as per usual, but the BTS might be even better, because I can’t get over Sydney Sweeney’s photos that prove how excited she was to be on this game show.

Sweeney is starring in The Housemaid adaptation, which will be released in theaters on December 19 as part of the 2025 movie schedule. To celebrate the movie, the actress, her co-stars and the film's director participated in Celebrity Family Feud along with some of the Real Housewives. The Euphoria star showed off just how excited she truly was with the fun appearance on her Instagram Stories, including one of her with the widest smile:

(Image credit: Sydney Sweeney)

Her Instagram Stories were filled with videos and BTS photos from filming Celebrity Family Feud, and I can only imagine how hard it’s been for her not to share the content before now. I also can’t get over how the sheer number of photos prove how thrilled she was about this.

Included in her photo dump was a cute moment with her The Housemaid co-star, Amanda Seyfried, and director Paul Feig. I would love to know if they were all freaking out over being on Celebrity Family Feud, or if it was Sweeney just sharing her excitement the entire time:

(Image credit: Sydney Sweeney)

Along with everyone looking very happy to be there, they also showed up in fashion too. Unsurprisingly, Sydney Sweeney's fit was perfect for the occasion. However, as this BTS image proves, I think Paul Feig stole the show with his festive three-piece suit:

(Image credit: Sydney Sweeney)

Now, since the episode did just air, fans can watch it with a Hulu subscription to witness all the fun and see if The Housemaid was able to beat The Real Housewives. However, it’s clear that regardless of who won, Sweeney had a lot of fun, and I love that for her.

It’s always entertaining watching Celebrity Family Feud, Celebrity Jeopardy!, and Celebrity Wheel of Fortune and seeing just how into it the celebrities get, especially when they’re such big fans. And even if they don’t win, they certainly won something else, and that’s being on a beloved game show.

Plus, it gives them an opportunity to do something that's very different from their day jobs.

Speaking of day jobs, Sydney Sweeney is staying booked and busy these days. The Housemaid is set to hit theaters on December 19, and her boxing film Christy premiered last month. On top of that, she has also been working on Euphoria Season 3, and she was spotted on the set of The Devil Wears Prada 2 , so she's been a busy bee. But based on these photos, she'd probably always make time for some Family Feud.

As for Celebrity Family Feud, the game show has been bringing on a whole host of memorable celebrities. The current season has seen Lainey Wilson, Leanne Morgan, Jordan Chiles, Stephen Nedoroscik, Normani, Michelle Buteau, Andy Richter, Jason Ritter, and even the Harlem Globetrotters against the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.

There’s no telling who will be next, but they probably won’t be as excited as Sydney Sweeney.