Looking To Upgrade Your DVD Collection? This Amazon Black Friday Deal Can Save You Some Serious Cash

There are so many great Black Friday deals for entertainment fans this year. While I am keeping a close eye on the great streaming offers out in the wild right now, there’s something else that’s got my attention today; something physical, something I can hold. Of course, I’m talking about this incredible Amazon Black Friday deal that allows you to get three Blu-rays and 4K releases for the price of two.

So, if you’re like me and want to upgrade your collection of DVDs with copies that don’t look like garbage on a massive 4K TV, this killer deal will make that venture a lot easier (and more affordable with an Amazon subscription). Even if you don’t want to replace those old-school DVDs that have cardboard cases, there are some classic movies and newer releases you won’t want to miss.

How To Get Amazon’s 3 For 2 Deal

Amazon’s Black Friday physical media promotion is an incredibly simple way to add to your physical media collection while also saving some serious cash. Basically, for every two DVDs, Blu-rays, or 4K releases you purchase, you get one free.

To take advantage of this offer, simply add three movies with the “Buy 3 for the price of 2” label to your cart. When you check out, the item with the lowest price will be made free. The fun doesn’t stop there, as this deal can be expanded, giving you six movies for the price of four, nine for the price of nine for the price of six, and so forth.

While Amazon has a page for the promotion, I’ve found that going through Amazon’s Blu-ray library nets better results. From several of the best sci-fi movies of all time to iconic action flicks, there's so much available right now.

I’ve Already Made A List Of Blu-Rays And 4Ks To Pick Up

Over the years, I’ve put together a hefty DVD collection. While I have upgraded a lot of my library in recent years, there are still quite a few I need to replace with something of higher quality. Using this Black Friday deal, I’ve put together a list of 10 Blu-rays and 4K releases that I'm considering before the deal expires.

This is just barely scratching the surface of this Black Friday offer, as there are dozens of pages of movies available through the promotion.

If you plan on taking advantage of this remarkable Amazon Black Friday deal, make sure you pick up everything you want through the 3 for 2 physical media offer sooner rather than later.