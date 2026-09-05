3 Not-Quite-Horror Movies On HBO Max To Pregame Halloween Season
It's never too soon to get ready for Halloween.
For some, it's never too soon to celebrate Halloween. Some probably started binging the best horror movies well before October, and I'll admit, I'm compelled to do the same. Instead, however, I'm doing a bit of pregaming this time around and intentionally seeking out movies that are disturbing and terrifying, but not necessarily horror.
Fortunately, my HBO Max subscription has been a great resource for this, as it's loaded with thrillers, dramas, and true crime movies all that wouldn't technically classify as Halloween or horror movies, but are great all the same. Here are three of my top picks for those wanting to baby-step their way into spooky season.
The Long Walk
I don't think I have to say a lot to explain how a movie adapted from a Stephen King story could be horror-coded, but The Long Walk is more terrifying because of how horrifically dystopian it is. The movie handles the gore similarly to what one might expect in a zombie movie, and for book readers, the ending is completely different. The overall message is still there, however, and as we said in our review, it creates an incredibly bleak and dark film.
They Will Kill You
They Will Kill You has all the makings of a horror movie, but is decidedly a comedy as a woman tries to save her sister after she works for a hotel jam-packed with mysterious residents. It would be a scary movie if the protagonist wasn't as equally skilled at combat as The Bride in Kill Bill. With the possibility of a sequel, this would be a good one to watch just in case!
Murders At The Burger Joint
HBO Max is home to some of the best true crime documentaries one can watch, but not all of them can send a chill down your spine. Murders At The Burger Joint is one of those short documentaries that just boggles the mind, especially for those who remember it. The whole story centers around the murder of four Burger Chef employees, who were found deceased in the woods twenty miles away from the fast-food place.
It's a short watch, but one that will certainly inspire readers to go down the rabbit hole and try to search for more answers. It's also just a bleak reminder that as wild as some of the horror movies we see are, even the most unlikely of crimes happen from time to time.
These aren't the only great movies for people who want something eerie to watch, so be sure to search around and see what's available. I have to admit, I love the idea of pregaming the horror binge I'll go on when October arrives, though we'll see how it impacts my mood long-term, being exposed to such bleak stuff.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend with his hand in an eclectic mix of television goodness. Star Trek is his main jam, but he also regularly reports on happenings in the world of Star Trek, WWE, Doctor Who, 90 Day Fiancé, Quantum Leap, and Big Brother. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. He's great at hosting panels and appearing on podcasts if given the chance as well.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.