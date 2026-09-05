Hugh Jackman And Ryan Reynolds Are Back In Frenemy Territory, And I Can't Get Enough

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds are entertaining stars on their own but, together, they’re nothing short of comedic excellence. For years, Reynolds and Jackman have had a faux feud, which has seen them try to one-up each other in any way possible. As of late, that humorous friction has subsided a bit, as the two A-listers have been somewhat busy as of late. The rivalry was recently reignited this week in a big way, though, and I’m enjoying every moment of it.

This latest chapter in the Jackman/Reynolds saga unfolded in Valencia, Spain, where the two actors went head to head in a major event. Both men took part in a celebrity sailboat race (and, yes, you read that correctly). Jackman rode as a member of the BONDS Flying Roos' Australian boat, while Reynolds joined Team NorthStar Canada's vessel. The race was very close, though NorthStar pulled off the victory in part due to a penalty that the Aussies were handed. And it’s all been shared to Reynolds’ Instagram. See the video:

A post shared by Bonds Flying Roos SailGP Team (@bondsflyingroos) A photo posted by on

Up to this point, the Deadpool & Wolverine stars’ feud has mostly been limited to snarky back-and-forths on social media. Even Reynolds’ own mother got wrapped up in the humorous drama on one occasion. I never imagined the pair would take their friendly rivalry to the waters off the Malvarrosa Beach. However, I’m not mad at it, and I appreciate their competitive spirits. What I also loved was the fact that the two nodded to their Marvel characters by wearing yellow and red helmets.

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It’s high time these two started busting each other’s chops again, but don’t be fooled. There’s definitely love between these two, even if they continue to throw jabs at each other. I think the playful nature of their bond is best summed up by Bonds Flying Roos’ account:

A post shared by Bonds Flying Roos SailGP Team (@bondsflyingroos) A photo posted by on

That’s definitely far from the first middle finger to ever be exchanged (up front or behind someone’s back) in this wild friendship. Over the years, the two have taken breaks from their rivalry, like when they called a truce to promote D&W back in 2024. And, during that same year, Reynolds also put the fake feud aside to honor Jackman’s birthday. What both men seem to seriously agree on is that their relationship works due to the fact that they can rely on each other for advice and guidance.

What some may be wondering now is when these two might appear together on screen again. It’s been rumored that Jackman and Reynolds will reprise Wolverine and Deadpool, respectively, in Avengers: Doomsday, but that’s yet to be officially confirmed. However, amid the film’s presentation at Disney’s D23 a few weeks ago, Jackman appeared in a “hostage video” in which he was seemingly coerced into asking for a role for himself and a pal. That seemed like a humorously blunt way of alluding to the pair’s involvement.

At present, though, I’m just still chuckling over this video of the sailboat race, which now gives Ryan Reynolds some serious bragging rights. I wouldn’t be surprised if that victory were to come up a few (dozen) times the next time he and Hugh Jackman do press. Should that happen, I look forward to seeing how Jackman rationalizes the loss and shades his good buddy. Let the faux feud continue!