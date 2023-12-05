Though the region is often referred to as “Flyover Country,” the states that make up the Midwest have been home to some all-time classics when it comes to American cinema. There have been great films set in Chicago and other major cities in the region, and even some Best Picture winners have used the loosely defined group of states as a backdrop.

Here are 32 great movies set in the Midwest, including comedies, dramas, and almost every other imaginable genre. So please, quit knocking on the Midwest and calling it a land void of creativity and culture. An odd place? Yes. But a void? Never!

Fargo (1996)

When it comes to quirky black comedy movies set in the region, the Coen Brothers’ 1996 crime film, Fargo, is in a league of its own. With action, drama, and murder happening in states like Minnesota and North Dakota, this Academy Award-winning film has the Midwest stamped all over it, even when you discount Frances McDormand, William H. Macy’s, and other iconic characters with their wild accents.

Grumpy Old Men (1993)

Set in the southern Minnesota town of Wabasha, Grumpy OId Men follows feuding next-door neighbors John Gustafson (Jack Lemmon) and Max Goldman (Walter Matthau) as they try to coexist in the “Land of 10,000 Lakes,” a feat that’s easier said than done. Ice-fishing, small-town attitudes, and a general disdain for the IRS perfectly sum up life in semi-rural areas of the Midwest.

Planes, Trains And Automobiles (1987)

One of John Candy’s best movies , as well as an all-time great Steve Martin comedy , Planes, Trains and Automobiles enlists not one but many Midwestern cities for its story of road trip misadventure. As Neal Page (Martin) and Del Griffith (Candy) attempt to get home for Thanksgiving, the unlikely pair learn a great deal about themselves and the I-55 corridor in this John Hughes classic.

Hoosiers (1986)

While Texas holds its down when it comes to great football movies , Indiana does the same when it comes to some of the best basketball films . For example, look at the 1986 sports flick, Hoosiers, which follows disgraced coach Norman Dale (Gene Hackman) as he takes over a high school basketball team and attempts to lead them to glory and a better future.

Chicago (2002)

Not only does Rob Marshall’s 2002 musical, Chicago, take place in the “Windy City,” it also spends a considerable amount of time in the Cook County Jail, one of the most notorious facilities in the region and country. Featuring one of the best Renée Zellweger performances , Catherine Zeta-Jones on top of the world, and some catchy 1920s song-and-dance numbers, this one has it all.

Super 8 (2011)

Set in the fictional town of Lillian, Ohio, J.J. Abrams’ 2011 sci-fi coming-of-age thriller follows a group of aspiring filmmakers as they find themselves caught in the middle of a massive train derailment and alien spotting that makes their Midwestern town the epicenter of a massive story.

Gone Girl (2014)

David Fincher’s Gone Girl centers on the sudden disappearance of Amy Dunne (Rosamund Pike) and the highly-televised investigation into whether or not her husband, Nick (Ben Affleck), had anything to do with it. Set in and around Missouri, this visually arresting and twist-heavy psychological thriller captures the fear, uncertainty, and general vibes of the Midwest better than most.

Twister (1996)

Do you know what Midwesterners, especially those in more rural areas, love to do? If you guessed talk about tornadoes, then you would be correct. Twister, which was one of the biggest box office hits of 1996 , takes place in the plains states of Oklahoma and Kansas, which some would argue to be part of the Midwest. And since we (I know from experience) love storms up here, we’ll let it slide.

Meet Me In St. Louis (1944)

In addition to featuring one of the most emotional and sentimental renditions of “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” the 1944 classic, Meet Me in St. Louis, also makes great use of the city at the core of its story. With the 1904 World’s Fair, a great trolley scene ( St. Louisians LOVE trolleys ), and one of the most terrifying depictions of Halloween, this cherished film has it all.

Field Of Dreams (1989)

Though Ray Kinsella’s (Kevin Costner) journey of self-discovery takes him around a large portion of the country, Field of Dreams gets started (and ends) in his Iowa cornfield. Not only one of the best baseball movies but also an emotional experience that has resulted in countless phone calls to dads over the years, Phil Alden Robinson’s beloved classic captures the very essence of Midwestern life, for better or worse.

The Blues Brothers (1980)

Perhaps the best movie based on SNL characters , The Blues Brothers makes perfect use of the City of Chicago as well as its residents and culture to tell its unforgettable story about Jake (John Belushi) and Elwood Blues (Dan Aykroyd) getting the band back together. And really, could that awesome police chase take place anywhere besides the “Windy City?”

Ferris Bueller's Day Off (1986)

John Hughes was a director who liked to use the City of Chicago more than pretty much everyone before or since, and one of his best movies set in the “Second City” was Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. Whether it’s when Matthew Broderick’s titular character is trying to escape suburbia or when he uses the big city as his personal playground, the Illinois metropolis gets a lot of love here.

Tommy Boy (1995)

The 1995 Chris Farley comedy, Tommy Boy, is primarily set in the “Rust Belt” of America as Tommy Callahan (Farley) and Richard Hayden (David Spade) travel throughout the Midwestern states to keep the former’s family’s brake pad company in business. Ohio, Illinois, and every state (and roadway) in between adds a lot to his comedy gem.

A Christmas Story (1983)

Set in the fictional city of Hohman, Indiana, Bob Clark’s iconic holiday movie , A Christmas Story, follows young Ralphie Parker (Peter Billingsley) as he prepares for the biggest holiday of the year. Though filmed in the early ‘80s, the movie very much captures the look and feel of a Midwestern town in pre-World War II America with its massive (and temperamental cars), snow-covered alleys, and a balance of cynicism and sentimentality.

American Pie (1999)

Though it feels like American Pie takes place somewhere like California, Florida, or pretty much anywhere in the continental United States, this 1999 R-rated comedy calls Michigan home, specifically, the fictional town of East Great Falls. The setting becomes more prominent in later films in the franchise, but there are hints of the Midwest throughout.

A League Of Their Own (1992)

The 1992 sports comedy-drama, A League of Their Own visits places like Chicago (the setting of the great audition scene), but spends a great deal of its runtime in Midwestern cities like Rockford, South Bend, Kenosha, and Racine, whose Belles provide some stiff competition to the successful and popular Peaches.

Wayne's World (1992)

Based on the popular SNL sketches of the same name, Wayne’s World follows Mike Myers and Dana Carvey’s iconic characters as they find themselves going from hosts of a public-access TV program in Aurora, Illinois to being massive hits in the greater Chicago area. And since we’re talking about the Midwest, we can’t help but recall that hilarious interaction with Alice Cooper in Milwaukee.

Thief (1981)

Michael Mann is known for using the city of Los Angeles better than just about everyone with movies like Heat and Collateral, but early on in his career, the acclaimed filmmaker treated Chicago like the second lead next to the late James Caan in his 1981 crime thriller, Thief. The use of the city, Robert Prosky’s accent, and Dennis Farina's presence make this a Midwestern all-timer.

The Mighty Ducks (1992)

Set in Minneapolis, the 1992 sports comedy, The Mighty Ducks, follows Gordon Bombay (Emilio Estevez) as he leads a group of misfit youth hockey players to glory while also finding peace in the world and remembering his roots. Plus, there’s even an appearance by Minnesota North Stars (before they moved to Dallas) players Basil McRae and Mike Modano.

Angus (1995)

If there’s a movie that best captures the attitudes and sensibilities of the Midwest, it has to be the forgotten 1995 teen comedy, Angus. Set in Minnesota, this coming-of-age story follows Angus Bethune (Charlie Talbert) as he tries to balance school, football, his own insecurities, and a conspiracy to make him king of the Winter Ball. It’s not happy-go-lucky, but neither is the Midwest.

Nebraska (2013)

As its title suggests, Alexander Payne’s 2013 road comedy-drama, Nebraska, spends a great deal of time in the “Cornhusker State” with its story about an elderly man (played by Bruce Dern) as he attempts to claim a $1 million lottery ticket. The movie also ventures to South Dakota as well as outside the Midwest before everything is said and done.

The Assassination Of Jesse James By The Coward Robert Ford (2007)

Academy Award-winning cinematographer Roger Deakins turns banality into beauty with how he brings the State of Missouri to life in Andrew Dominik’s 2007 Western, The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford. Several of the film’s sequences, including the epic train robbery and Jesse James (Brad Pitt) in his final moments, are works of art.

The Fugitive (1993)

One of Harrison Ford’s best movies, The Fugitive is also one that makes great use of Chicago (and not just “The Loop” portion of the city). However, it should be noted that while there are some foothills in Southern Illinois, no part of the state is as mountainous as depicted in the prison bus escape or dam sequences.

Major League (1989)

Here’s some well-known trivia about Major League, aka, one of the best sports movies of the ‘80s – this baseball comedy is set in Ohio (it follows the Cleveland Indians), but was filmed “just a bit outside” Cleveland in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. This explains why Bob Euker, a great WrestleMania celebrity guest and Milwaukee Brewers broadcaster, appears throughout the movie and its sequel.

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (1989)

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, which is arguably the best entry in the Vacation franchise , is another great flick set in the Midwest. Though the movie’s depiction of Chicagoland looks like it was placed in Colorado instead of Illinois, there are enough shots of downtown Chicago and regional sports references to let the viewer know that Clark Griswold’s (Chevy Chase) Christmas Eve meltdown is firmly in the center of the country.

Halloween (1978)

Halloween, one of the best horror movies of all time, takes place in Haddonfield, Illinois, a fictional city that is supposed to be just north of Bloomington and Pontiac (about halfway up the state). Michael Myer's reign of terror, if real, would have pretty much taken place in the middle of the country; you can’t get more Midwestern than that.

Home Alone (1990)

Home Alone is one of the best representations of suburban Chicago, and a lot of that has to do with the fact that John Hughes wrote and produced the beloved 1990 Christmas movie. It’s not as close to the city as other movies set in the greater Chicago area, but it does have loads of references to the region with various sports memorabilia and great accents.

Mean Girls (2004)

Set in Evanston, Illinois, the birthplace of Northwestern University, John Cusack, and Steve Albini, Mean Girls has gone down in history as one of the best 2000s movies and remains a good watch years later. There’s just something timeless to the Tina Fey-penned script about teenagers finding their place in the world.

Adventures In Babysitting (1987)

Chris Columbus’ directorial debut, Adventures in Babysitting, has to feature one of the best uses of the City of Chicago in the history of cinema. Starting in Oak Park and working her way east to the city center, Elisabeth Shue’s Chris Parker goes to great lengths to save a friend while also taking care of a group of young kids, a journey full of twists and turns and all kinds of misadventure.

In Cold Blood (1967)

Based on Truman Capote’s true crime book recounting the real-life 1959 Clutter family murders in rural Kansas, Richard Brooks’ In Cold Blood follows Perry Smith (Robert Blake) and Dick Hickock (Scott Wilson) in the days surrounding the grisly slayings. The Kansas scenery, or lack thereof, adds great weight to this already dark and dismaying crime thriller.

Detroit Rock City (1999)

Adam Rifkin’s 1999 teen comedy, Detroit Rock City, follows a group of friends as they put everything on the line (and Cleveland, Ohio, in the rear-view mirror) as they travel to the “Motor City” to see KISS in concert. Though not successful by any means, it has become a cult classic and a great representation of the moral divide in the Midwest.

Road To Perdition (2002)

Directed by Sam Mendes, Road to Perdition goes all over the State of Illinois to tell its story about a mobster (played by Tom Hanks) who goes to great lengths to protect his son who witnessed a mob hit. It’s dark and at times devastating, but this graphic novel adaptation provides a brilliant representation of the Midwest during the early days of the Great Depression.

Each movie on this list captures at least one aspect of life in the Midwest, a region in the United States that has a little bit of everything, be it good, bad, or somewhere in between.