A24 Is Lining Up A Biopic About Anthony Bourdain, And I’m Excited About The Holdovers Star Who’s Being Eyed To Play The Chef

It's been years since the unexpected passing of world traveler and chef Anthony Bourdain, and it seems like Hollywood is finally getting around to creating a biopic that will, hopefully, do him justice. A24 is in negotiations to make a biopic titled The Dish, and it has a big star from The Holdovers in the mix for the star role.

Critics loved The Holdovers, and having seen it recently, I think it's already in the conversation to be one of the best Christmas movies of all time. Now, Deadline reports one of its standout stars, Dominic Sessa, is reportedly in conversations about playing Anthony Bourdain, and I couldn't love the idea any more than I currently do.

Dominic Sessa Is In Talks To Play Anthony Bourdain, Presumably During His Early Career As A Chef

Based on the title of this project, it seems like it could be centered on Anthony Bourdain's early days as a chef. He got his start working in Manhattan restaurants, but it was his writing about the restaurant scene that really skyrocketed his profile. His personality elevated him to a status as a travel show host that even other food show presenters were envious of, but many of us know that part of Bourdain well. I'd be thrilled to see something that tackled his early career, especially with someone like Dominic Sessa in the mix to play him.

Sessa Was Great In The Holdovers, And Could Be The Definitive Young Talent To Bring The Larger Than Life Bourdain To Life

The Holdovers was one of CinemaBlend's best movies of 2023, and Dominic Sessa played a big part in its success. After seeing him play the angsty Angus stuck at boarding school for the holidays, I don't think it's too hard to see him playing the smoking, cocky and cynical Anthony Bourdain. He admittedly isn't a person I think of as Bourdain when looking at him, but I'll never doubt Hollywood's ability to transform any actor.

If there is any hesitation I have about The Dish, it would be whether or not it's too soon to revisit Anthony Bourdain's life. Many celebrities and chefs mourned Bourdain after his passing, and I think it's fair to say there will be a lot of eyes following this project. How many celebrities are memorialized by former Presidents of the United States?

The answer is not many, but based on all I've seen so far, The Dish is on the right track. While it's still in conversations at the moment and nowhere close to theaters like some of the upcoming 2024 movies, I think this is one we should all be watching for more updates about.

I, for one, am eager to hear more details on The Dish and any other projects that may highlight the life of Anthony Bourdain. Hopefully, they do him justice, and if not, at least there's no shortage of his shows we can watch to remember the icon.