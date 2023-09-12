A24 Is Selling A Talk To Me Hand That (Unofficially) Works As A Weed Pipe

One of this summer’s most pleasing success stories is the one revolving around A24’s latest box office hit, Talk To Me . With its prequel already completed and a sequel also in the cards , directors Danny and Michael Philippou have quite a bit to celebrate. And what better way to commemorate these milestones than with the Talk To Me Party Hand, which (unofficially) works as a weed pipe and/or incense burner.

Don’t take my word for it, as A24 ’s official product listing for this exciting merch says just that. Plus, the directions provided with the Talk To Me Party Hand aren’t that shy about suggesting how to use this supernatural vessel in the comfort of your own home. For the brisk price of $110, you too can have a replica of the device that caused so much chaos in the film and can apparently contribute to some interesting exploits for fans.

It’s no accident that this merch announcement landed on today of all days, as this viral horror hit is also available for PVOD rental today. What’s even more exciting is that the official physical home video now has a release date, and it means the critically lauded movie will be available for collectors to snag on Blu-ray in early October. Unfortunately for those of you looking to have your copy of the film and your party hand in the house around the same time, you’ll need to strategize. That’s because the latter isn’t estimated to be shipping out until November 30th, at the earliest.

Based on what we know about how Talk To Me’s hand works, it doesn’t sound like you’ll be welcoming any influences from the land of the deceased by using this device. Unless, of course, you somehow build the ritual that opens the door into any potential herbal indulgences you may use this “party hand” to partake in. In which case, yeah, you’re probably going to have more than a weed-induced high overtaking you.

For fans of A24’s usual schtick, this promotion is probably on the more reasonable end. With the studio previously charging around $60 for 4K editions of films like Midsommar or script books containing the screenplays to projects such as The Witch and Moonlight, $110 for a ceramic smoking hand doesn’t seem that bad at all. Just be mindful to follow the rules when (and if) you do pick this beauty up. After all, the film -- which is a candidate for joining the list of the best A24 horror movies -- definitely warned us all of what happens when you’re not careful connecting to those spirits roaming the ether.

Don’t forget that Talk To Me is currently available to rent through PVOD, with a physical release coming on October 3rd. And if you’re looking forward to the world of upcoming A24 movies throughout the rest of the year and beyond, feel free to fill out your calendar with the information at hand.