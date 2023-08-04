Talk To Me Directors Say They’ve Already Shot A Prequel To Their Terrifying Box Office Hit

Twin Australian brothers Danny and Michael Philippou began making homemade horror movies during their childhood. In 2013, they brought their passion for horror movies , WWE , Jackass , and filmmaking to YouTube with their channel RackaRacka, which now boasts nearly 7 million subscribers. In 2014, they drew inspiration from their friend Daley Pearson’s short film about possession and drug use, leading to the creation of the spine-chilling world of Talk To Me . The film has been a critical and box office hit , leaving audiences hungry for more from this unique universe. Interestingly, the brother filmmakers say they have already filmed a prequel.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter , the Philippou brothers shared their journey in creating Talk To Me and tantalizingly hinted at the prequel they've already shot. The prequel delves into the backstory of Cole and Duckett, the brothers featured in the gripping cold opening where a possessed man wreaks havoc at a house party. This intense scene sets the tone for the rest of the film, offering a glimpse of the horror that awaits Mia and her friends. Danny explained:

We actually shot an entire Duckett prequel already. It’s told entirely through the perspective of mobile phones and social media, so maybe down the line, we can release that.

The Philippou brothers didn’t stop there; they also expressed their excitement about the possibility of a sequel , acknowledging that they couldn't help but write scenes for a follow-up to what is easily one of the scariest movies in years while crafting the original story. Danny continued:

But also, while writing the first film, you can’t help but write scenes for a second film. So there’s so many scenes. The mythology was so thick, and yeah, if A24 gave us the opportunity, we wouldn’t be able to resist. I feel like we’d jump at it.

A Talk to Me sequel seems like a no-brainer, given its box office success and the world's vast potential. The series opens up intriguing questions about the origin of the hand and the limitless possibilities for the storyline, especially after where we find Mia at the film’s ending . Are there other demonic body parts with paranormal properties? The opportunities for exploration seem boundless.

While the prequel footage's release and a potential sequel remain uncertain, one thing is clear: we have yet to see the last of the Philippou brothers. Michael expressed their interest in returning to the world of drug-induced possession games but said they also have numerous original stories to share. Danny couldn't resist divulging that they'd already completed another horror script with an intriguing title. He told THR:

We do have another horror script called Bring Her Back that I’d love to make next.