A24's Talk To Me Is Already Getting A Sequel, And I'm Excitedly Shaking With Fear Just Thinking About It

Horror movie fans have had plenty of reasons to be thankful this year, as the schedule of 2023 new movie releases has been packed with delightfully frightening entries. From Scream 6 and Evil Dead: Rise to Beau is Afraid and Insidious: The Red Door, there’s been no shortage of scares at the cinemas. The latest film to make an impression on cinephiles is Talk to Me, the latest chilling concoction to come from A24. It’s proven to be quite popular already, so it should come as no surprise that the studio has already greenlit a sequel. And I’m already shaking with excitement and sheer terror.

A24 confirmed the news on Tuesday. In a press release, it confirmed that directors Michael and Danny Philippou, who made their feature-film debut with the first movie, will return. And once again, Danny will write the script alongside Bill Hinzman. The company also shared an appropriately chilling video on its social media channels, including Instagram. The brief clip features the embalmed hand at the center of the chilling tale and features voiceover from some of the first film’s characters. What’s particularly creepy, though, is how the appendage manages to contort itself into a state that resembles the number two. Take a look for yourself:

When it comes to making business moves, the independent entertainment company has proven to be incredibly shrewd, and a Talk to Me follow-up makes a lot of sense. The film has proven to be a box office smash, having earned over $25 million against a $4 million budget (likely not including marketing). In addition to financial success, the Philippou’ brothers’ “startlingly violent” horror pic has garnered great reviews from critics. Taking all of that information into account, a sequel was pretty much an inevitability, but I'm pleased it's now been confirmed.

The film centers on a group of teens, who come into contact with an embalmed hand that allows them to communicate with the dead through bodily possession. At first, the youths seem intrigued by the supernatural capabilities of the severed limb. However, the story takes a dark turn after one member of the clique abuses the power. The Phillippous put a lot of thought into this screenplay and used personal experiences to inform it. While neither confirmed they participated in seances, they confirmed that a past car accident and teenage drug trips inspired their writing.

It’s also been confirmed that a prequel has already been shot and focuses on the Duckett character in the lead-up to the character’s appearance in the movie. That’s exciting, but what fans are probably wondering now is what the new film will be about. The directors previously suggested that a second installment could address the origin of the hand. CinemaBlend's Eric Eisenberg spoke with Danny Phillippou at San Diego Comic-Con this year, and the filmmaker explained that there are multiple possibilities for the production:

There's two different ways that the sequel could go, and while I was writing the first one, I wrote scenes for both of those. I don't a hundred percent know for sure, But if we did get a sequel, I would figure it out. A24, gimme a sequel!

There’s currently no indication as to when this sequel might actually see the light of day. It could arrive as part of the 2024 movie schedule or even a few years from now. Regardless, like so many others, I’m willing to wait and see what Danny and Michael Philippou are cooking up for the next chapter in this story. I’m not sure how they can top the sheer terror of their first feature, but I’m eager (and slightly hesitant) to find out.

Talk to Me is now playing in theaters so, if you’re eager to check it out, head to your local cinema. You should also take a look at CinemaBlend’s schedule of upcoming horror movies for info on other spine-tingling fare headed your way in the months to come.