How A24 Treats Their Leads Like Total Rock Stars (And Yes, A Taco Bell Truck Might Be Involved), According To Heretic's Chloe East

Everyone knows at this point when you watch an A24 movie, you’re in for an experience like nothing else. The production company’s newest release, Heretic, is no exception. It has been ranked as one of the best A24 horror movies and one of the best releases on our 2024 movie release schedule. So it’s really great to hear that the experience for the stars behind the scenes gets treated like rock stars, according to one of the leading ladies, Chloe East.

East sat down with the Hollywood Reporter just before the movie’s release to talk about her time making the movie. The young actress shared that this was her first lead role and not too much was different, other than the independent entertainment company’s hospitality. She shared that they provided her with a personal fridge that always had Yerba Mates, a driver that took her to and from set daily (which she’s never experienced before). Then there was an actual Taco Bell truck, which appeared after sharing she loved the fast food chain.

Although all of this made her time more enjoyable, she divulged that she hopes she never comes to expect that while working. East said:

Since there’s more pressure on you [as a lead], stuff like that can make things a little easier and more enjoyable, but I do hope I never actually want the princess treatment.

As a 23-year-old with that mindset already in place it’s quite impressive. The Fabelmans alum also shared that with each job she’s done she convinces herself that not much success will come from it. She’s been proven otherwise with each bigger job, but it is a decent mindset to have early on in a Hollywood career.

Heretic comes out November 8th and is one of many A24 movies on the way, with plenty more slated for our 2025 movie release schedule. The horror movie centers around two missionaries, East and Sophie Thatcher (Yellowjackets), who knock on the door of sinister Mr. Reed, Hugh Grant. He lures them in assuring all is fine only to force them into a harrowing game of cat and mouse. Critics have already called Grant "utterly terrifying" so prepare yourselves, and remind yourself that they had a Taco Bell truck nearby.

East’s career is nothing to look past, either. With past roles including The Fabelmans and Max’s series Generation, she’s on the rise. Especially since there are plenty more projects she’s involved in on the horizon, including Netflix’s No Good Deed and drama At the Sea, where she plays Amy Adams’ daughter.

The Ice alum, a top of her current success can only expect more to come, and it seems like she’ll be ready for it. East just wants to connect with the characters and commit to the work, which is admirable.

If you can’t wait for the release of Heretic check out our list of best A24 movies and where to watch them.