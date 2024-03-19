Aaron Taylor-Johnson Is Reportedly Days Away From Signing On To Play James Bond, And I Think He Could Be A Good Pivot Away From The Daniel Craig Era

If reports coming out of the machinery that runs the James Bond movies are to be believed, this year should be the start of a new 00-era. So naturally reports about the potential successor to Daniel Craig are going to heat up a bit, and apparently that’s taking place right now.

If the latest overwhelming rumors are true, then actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson is apparently days away from signing on to play the new Commander Bond. And that’s something I think could be a good pivot away from the super seriousness of the Craig Era.

Chatter is deeply focused on a report from The Sun , who have allegedly spoken to insider sources claiming this deal is almost done. What sets these rumors apart from previous reports is the language used this time around, as you can see below:

Bond is Aaron’s job, should he wish to accept it. The formal offer is on the table and they are waiting to hear back. As far as Eon is concerned, Aaron is going to sign his contract in the coming days and they can start preparing for the big announcement.

This isn’t too wild of a rumor, to be honest. Johnson was previously reported as practically cast to play 007 back in December 2022, with reports even going as far as stating he was going to shoot the gunbarrel not too long after. While that sort of news hasn’t hit just yet, The Sun is apparently doubling down on The Fall Guy actor as the next man in the tuxedo.

A recent interview with the publication Numéro saw Aaron Taylor-Johnson once again addressing this specific buzz that’s been surrounding his career. As such, Johnson responded to these rumors with these short but sweet remarks:

I find it charming and wonderful that people see me in that role. I take it as a great compliment.

So why would Aaron Taylor-Johnson be a good pivot for James Bond, in a post-No Time To Die world? In my opinion, there’s several reasons why Johnson would work as Bond ; but one in particular keeps coming back to me: the humor. Bullet Train, and now The Fall Guy, are both pictures where Aaron is allowed to show off both his comedic timing and action prowess.

That first title mentioned is an especially good case in point, as his role of assassin Tangerine saw him kicking all sorts of ass while looking sharp. Mixing a nice measure of wit about his performance, Aaron Taylor-Johnson could follow in the footsteps of Pierce Brosnan’s 007, bringing the world back from the very serious nature of Daniel Craig’s James Bond movies. Which, depending on who you talk to, is just what the franchise needs.

Naturally, we’ll really have to wait for official word from EON Productions before we start setting off the tuxedoed smoke clouds announcing a new James Bond. But for now, the ball seems to be overwhelmingly in Johnson’s court yet again. That alone is enough for fans and bettors to start shaking and stirring, especially in the current drought conditions in the 007 fandom.

For now, Aaron Taylor-Johnson will return to theaters on the 2024 movie schedule, just in some very different manners. He’ll be seen next in The Fall Guy, which is set to open on May 3rd; and then in Kraven the Hunter which will continue Sony’s Spider-Man Universe on August 30th.