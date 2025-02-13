The Accountant 2 Sadly Confirmed My Theory About A Major Character Death In New Trailer, But I'm Still All-In On Ben Affleck's Return

In the grand scheme of 2025 movies , The Accountant 2 has to be one of the most long-awaited gems. Sure, nine years between sequels isn’t that much of a stretch when compared to other franchises, but I’m pumped nonetheless that Ben Affleck’s action/thriller sequel is actually happening.

Don't Expect Much. J.K. Simmons In The Accountant 2

Time hasn’t dulled his character’s skills, and even with a devastating tragedy as the kickoff, I’m so amped for this movie. Things are looking quite dangerous in this sequel to 2016’s Gavin O’Connor-directed hit, as Christian Wolff (Ben Affleck) and his brother Brax (Jon Bernthal) are embroiled in a conflict that’s pretty personal.

And just as I’d suspected from the moment the synopsis mentioned the murder of an “old acquaintance” as the catalyst for this adventure, J.K . Simmons’ Ray King has turned in his Treasury badge for the great beyond. While it’s expected, I’m still kind of bummed that the Academy Award winner has checked his last counterfeit bill.

At the same time, that lends The Accountant 2 a set of stakes that weren’t present in the first picture, as we mostly saw Christian Wolff deal with the job and not his emotions. Part of that journey is going to come from reteaming with Cynthia Addai-Robinson’s Treasury agent from the previous picture, Marybeth Medina.

These collaborators have a deep respect for their mutual friend, but that doesn’t look like the only emotional paydirt on the menu with this film. Especially because now we have an entire sequel to play around with Christian's equally lethal brother, Braxton Wolff.

The Accountant 2 Promises Some Brotherly Ben Affleck/Jon Bernthal Drama

Beyond all of the combat that lies ahead in The Accountant 2, there’s an unexpectedly emotional present between Ben Affleck and Jon Bernthal's battle brothers.

I still can’t believe that this movie even happened, as when I spoke to The Way Back director back in 2020, The Accountant 2 seemed like a dead end . But then in 2021, during O’Connor’s ReelBlend appearance , the man walked back that statement with an announcement that Christian Wolff would live to crunch numbers, and necks, once more.

The Accountant 2 heads to theaters on April 25th, so be sure to have your taxes in order ahead of time. I don’t want to know how cross Christian Wolff must look when someone tries to file without a proper extension, and neither do you.

