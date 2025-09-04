Pop Quiz, Hotshot: If You're An Action Movie Fan, This Crossword Puzzle Is For You

Action movie fans, your moment has come! This week's quiz is focused entirely on the genre that puts the action in "lights, camera, action!" If you're a fan of cinematic thrill rides, high-octane or otherwise, you've come to the right place.

As a fan of some of the best action movies out there, not to mention a movie fan eagerly awaiting the new action movies coming out in the near and distant future, I had a lot of fun putting this puzzle together.