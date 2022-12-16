8 Actors Linked To Taylor Swift Who'd Be Perfect To Appear In Her Upcoming Movie

It’s official. Taylor Swift is about to enter her director era . After the recent success and awards buzz of her first short film for All Too Well, the singer is set to helm a movie based on a script she wrote herself. The movie being produced by Searchlight Pictures is completely under wraps for the time being, and while Swifties are already theorizing what it could be about, I got thinking about the cast of Taylor Swift’s upcoming movie.

Across Taylor Swift’s over fifteen years as a famous singer, she’s amassed a ton of connections with actors, many of whom could be great picks for her directorial debut. Let’s talk about which actors linked to Swift could be great stars of her first movie.

Emma Stone

Taylor Swift and Emma Stone have been friends since the early days in the spotlight for each of them, as far back as 2008. Over the years, Stone has become a major movie star, finding a career that weaves between her knack for comedy and more dramatic fare, even a musical in her Oscar-winning performance in La La Land. Knowing the personality of Swift, I think Stone would fit right in to speaking the dialogue she comes up with and deliver a heck of a performance too.

Swift Song I Imagine Emma Stone Being The Star Of: ‘Tis The Damn Season

Blake Lively

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively have reportedly been friends since 2015, and have since continued to be besties, alongside Lively's movie star husband Ryan Reynolds. These three are so tight that Swift even named the fictional trio in her folklore album after their kids . Lively also directed Swift’s music video “I Bet You Think About Me.” I particularly would love to see Lively take a role in Swift’s first movie because she’s an underestimated actress in Hollywood. She was particularly great in The Shallows, A Simple Favor and The Rhythm Section, none of which were major hits. I believe Swift’s own writing for a character she would play might give her a truly great role she deserves.

Swift Song I Imagine Blake Lively Being The Star Of: Betty

Miles Teller

Another connection made via the “I Bet You Think About Me” music video is Top Gun: Maverick actor Miles Teller. Swift seems to be good friends with Teller, perhaps through his wife Keleigh Sperry for some time. Teller has repeatedly put out memorable performances of complicated men throughout his Hollywood career, and I could just see him rising to the occasion on playing a heartbreaker character (no offense my dude) that could fit right into some of the narratives Swift has already played into with her music.

Swift Song I Imagine Miles Teller Being The Star Of: Red

Zoë Kravitz

Many of us made unexpected connections during COVID-19, including Taylor Swift and Zoë Kravitz, who both found themselves in London during lockdown and became good friends . Kravitz had writing credits on Swift’s latest album Midnights, made a short cameo in her “Bejeweled” music video and would be a great addition to Swift’s movie. I imagine Kravitz playing a character with a chip on her shoulder who becomes central to whatever genre of storytelling Swift is going with.

Swift Song I Imagine Zoë Kravitz Being The Star Of: Vigilante Shit

Joe Alwyn

Who better to be Swift’s on-screen muse than the man who stole her heart in real life? Joe Alwyn is the longtime boyfriend of Taylor Swift who you may have seen in Hulu’s Conversations with Friends adaptation, as well as films like The Favourite and Harriet. The actor has also co-written music with Swift under the name “William Bowery” as well. I’m honestly curious what kind of role Swift would cast her man in and what he’d bring to this kind of collaboration.

Swift Song I Imagine Joe Alwyn Being The Star Of: Cornelia Street

Sadie Sink

Sadie Sink was the incredible star of Swift’s short film, All Too Well. After the work they put in on that project, I could totally see the Stranger Things actress working with the singer again on her first movie. Perhaps if the movie has a coming-of-age plotline, Sink already beautifully captured Swift’s vision that was perhaps inspired by her own teen years. I’d love to see that come to life in a longer format.

Swift Song I Imagine Sadie Sink Being The Star Of: August

Uzo Aduba

Back in 2015, during Taylor Swift’s 1989 World Tour, the singer surprised fans in New Jersey with an appearance by Orange Is The New Black star Uzo Aduba to sing with her, revealing the pair are friendly as well. Aduba is an incredible actress who has since moved on from Netflix’s prison drama to HBO’s In Treatment and a recent voice role in Lightyear. While Aduba stays booked and busy as is, a collaboration with Ms. Swift would be iconic, obviously.

Swift Song I Imagine Uzo Aduba Being The Star Of: The Last Great American Dynasty

Alana Haim

Taylor Swift and the trio of sisters in the band Haim go way back to around 2014. The group of friends have vacationed together, toured with one another and shared the stage a few times. Additionally, Haim appeared on the 2020 song “no body, no crime,” whilst Swift guested on a version of their song “Gasoline.” Recently Alana Haim in particular got awards buzz for starring in Paul Thomas Anderson’s Licorice Pizza, and we’d love to see Swift be behind her next big performance.

Swift Song I Imagine Alana Haim Being The Star Of: No Body, No Crime

Selena Gomez

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez are BFF goals already, what would happen if she cast Gomez in her first movie? The actress has particularly been killing it on Only Murders In The Building lately alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short. We do wonder what kind of role she’d get to do written by someone who knows her better than just about any other filmmaker?

Swift Song I Imagine Selena Gomez Being The Star Of: Champagne Problems