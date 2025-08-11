The Kelce Brothers Just Dropped A Mystery Guest For Their Upcoming Podcast And The Internet Is Convinced It's '110% Mother' Taylor Swift

There’s a new guest being teased for the Kelce Brothers podcast and it’s almost too exciting to speculate about. As many know, Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce are the hosts of the popular New Heights podcast where they chat about sports, movies, pop culture and their lives. They’ve been lucky enough to attract some top tier A-list guests like Ben Affleck, Adam Sandler, and Brad Pitt. Now however they are hinting that the duo may be getting their biggest guest ever, Taylor Swift.

In a recent social media post on the official New Heights Instagram account, they teased their upcoming podcast guest. The post in question had a sparkly orange glitter background with the outline of their potential guest, which was clearly a female with their hair down. Also the image pictured the Kelce Brothers on the side of their mystery guest, and Jason is wearing a Taylor Swift shirt from her Eras Tour Merch line. It is the guest everyone has been waiting for, and it might actually be happening. You can see the post below:

A post shared by New Heights (@newheightshow) A photo posted by on

Fans could not be more excited when this hit the internet. We’ve been excitedly waiting for Swift to be a guest for years now. It was on the podcast that Travis revealed he had a bit of a crush on the pop princess and participated in the Swiftie friendship bracelet trend by making her one with his phone number on it. While he never was able to get her the bracelet, it did spark a romance, and Swift and Kelce have been together ever since. The brothers reference her music all the time on the podcast,and the life they have been living together, but she has yet to make an appearance on his show. Of course, this is a pretty obvious teaser with a pretty clear conclusion, and fans could not be more hyped. They said:

That’s 110% mother I can spot that outline from anywhere

Episode on the 13th, Jason’s eras shirt, same orange background as Taylor Nation’s post…

Are You Ready For It?…

ITS BEEN A LONG TIME COMING ✨🧡🫶

Oh ITS HAPPENING

I really don’t appreciate being bullied on a Monday morning. If this isn’t blondie, I’m putting ya’ll in exile 😅

The whole thing is almost too exciting… especially with the orange glitter background on the post. For context, fans have been speculating about Taylor Swift releasing her 12th studio album for a while now, and things have almost been too quiet after she announced she now owns her discography. It’s a big rumor that the upcoming addition to her music catalog will have almost like an orange aesthetic, so this feels like it’s adding fuel to the fire. All of the clues are pointing to Swift possibly announcing her new album on the New Heights podcast which would be an unprecedented move, as the singer has historically used her own social media to announce projects or big award show wins. This would officially be stating that Kelce will be a part of her next professional chapter, which is a big deal.

All of this is almost too convenient, so as a loyal Swiftie myself, I’m staying cautiously optimistic about the upcoming podcast guests. Swift has teased fans before about potential albums or re-record releases that never materialize, so I’ll believe it when I see it. It’s still fun to think about though, as Swift has never done a podcast before and would make an incredible guest with her upbeat personality and candor. Also any opportunity to watch her chemistry with Kelce is a real treat. The New Height’s team still may just be teasing us to get people excited for their next episode, but I’m keeping my fingers crossed.

You can listen to the upcoming episode of New Heights, which releases on Wednesday at 7pm on Spotify . Fans of Taylor Swift looking forward to her next project should check out our feature on upcoming music for Swifties to look forward to.