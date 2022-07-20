Actress Claims Arnold Schwarzenegger Intentionally Farted In Her Face

Austrian-American actor Arnold Schwarzenegger has been known for beefing up for his best movies , whether he’s playing a cyborg in the Terminator series or saving hostages in a Central American rainforest in Predator. However, there are now claims he shed some major beef on an actress' face during a film shoot.

Recently, Harry Potter actress Miriam Margolyes claimed in an episode of the “I’ve Got News for You” podcast that Schwarzenegger deliberately farted in her face while they were filming the 1999 horror movie End of Days. When asked who her least favorite co-star was, she named the Total Recall star who she claimed was “quite rude” during the film’s shoot and found him to be “full of himself.”

In the Peter Hyams horror flick, Margolyes played Satan’s sister and Schwarzenegger’s character was supposed to kill her by putting her in a position where she could not escape while she was lying on the floor. He allegedly added something extra to the scene by cutting the cheese on her face. While that part was not shown in the film, it was still a moment that the British thespian has not forgotten or forgiven him.

I didn’t care for [Arnold Schwarzenegger]. He’s a bit too full of himself and I don’t care for him at all. He’s a Republican, which I don’t like, and he was actually quite rude. He farted in my face. Now I fart, of course I do, but I don’t fart in people’s faces. He did it deliberately, right in my face... I can’t remember the date, but it was during the filming of [End of Days] in Los Angeles, and I was playing Satan’s sister. And he was killing me, so he had me in a position where I couldn’t escape and lying on the floor. And he just farted. It wasn’t on film, it was in one of the pauses, but I haven’t forgiven him for it.

If Miriam Margolyes’ claims are true, Arnold Schwarzenegger wouldn’t be the first actor who pulled a real stink like this. There was the time Tom Holland farted on Zendaya while working in Spider-Man: No Way Home after performing a stunt together while she sat on his lap. Josh Hutcherson also farted in Tom Hanks’ face while he made his acting debut doing motion-capture work in The Polar Express. To note: these moments were embarrassing-yet-hilariously-memorable accidents. Margolyes' accounts of Schwarzenegger allegedly farting in her face didn't seem to play as much for humor.

As of recently, the 81-year-old actress was in the 2020 Australian film Miss Fisher and the Crypt of Tears. She was also the subject of the BBC documentary Miriam Margolyes: Up for Grabs as part of the Imagine series where she talks about her career highs and lows. Arnold Schwarzenegger, on the other hand, has not been on the big screen since he returned for the sixth installment of the Terminator series in 2019, though he's been working regularly. In fact, Schwarzenegger does have a new Netflix series in the works with a True Lies vibe about a father and daughter who both work as CIA operatives without the other one knowing.

Here's hoping in these future projects, the bodybuilde won’t be letting one rip, particularly in anyone's face. Continue to follow up with CinemaBlend’s upcoming movies and TV premiere schedule so you’ll be the first to know when you’ll see the comedy-action star next.