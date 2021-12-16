That Time Tom Holland Farted On Zendaya While Performing An Epic Spider-Man: No Way Home Stunt

When fans generally think about the experience of playing a superhero on a movie set, the natural instinct is to think about the most glamorous aspects. You don't think about how uncomfortable the costume must be; you just think of how cool it is to where the best cosplay ever. You don't think about how grueling it is to perform all the stunts; you just think about the actors pulling off awesome moves and zipping around on wires. The truth of the matter is, however, that it sometimes it gets weird, awkward, and funny in the making of a big blockbuster – and a perfect case in point is an incident on the Spider-Man: No Way Home set that saw Tom Holland accidentally fart on Zendaya.

Most of us would probably never tell a soul if we accidentally expelled gas on one of the most popular actors currently working in the film industry, but Tom Holland isn't most people. Both Holland and Zendaya recently did an on-camera interview with French movie website Serieously, and it was while spinning a wheel and telling stories about their co-stars that the former recalled how he broke wind when she was sitting on his lap in the aftermath of doing a stunt one day on set. Said the Spider-Man: No Way Home star,

I’ll tell you what was really fun was when me, you and Jacob [Batalon] had to jump over that scaffolding together. And we were all like attached to each other. You [Zendaya] were like sort of sitting on my lap and then Jacob was hugging both of us. And then we basically had to jump off and spin. It was quite scary, but we did really good. And then I farted. Remember? I farted on you.

Maybe Tom Holland was feeling a bit gassy after lunch? Perhaps Jacob Batalon was squeezing a bit too hard? Regardless of how it happened, it sounds like it was a bit embarrassing – though clearly Tom Holland only thinks of it as a funny story from the making of his latest Marvel blockbuster.

What surely must have helped eliminate awkwardness from the situation is the fact that Tom Holland and Zendaya are clearly very close at this point in their careers. It was a little over five years ago that the two actors had the chance to first work together on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming, and when you do the math you understand that time equates to a fifth of their respective lives. Clearly they are very comfortable together, and that's the kind of relationship that allows for the occasional accidental toot. (Though that obviously doesn't mean that he was required to share the story with the entire world via an interview.)

What's now fun is that anyone who has read that quote can watch Spider-Man: No Way Home and actually look for the specific stunt that resulted in Tom Holland farting on Zendaya (and I imagine that some fan may eventually edit in a sound effect to the scene when the film arrives on home video next year).

Co-starring Marisa Tomei, Jon Favreau, Alfred Molina, Willem Dafoe, J.K. Simmons, and more, the new Marvel blockbuster (which is all kinds of phenomenal) swings into theaters this weekend, and you can learn all about the Marvel Cinematic Universe titles that are set to hit the big screen in the coming years by heading over to our Upcoming Marvel Movies guide.