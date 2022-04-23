Arnold Schwarzenegger's New Netflix Show Adds Stars From Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D., The Office And More

Things have been relatively quiet when it comes to Netflix's still-untitled spy series, which is set to be headlined by action icon Arnold Schwarzenegger. Though there have been few updates since the show was announced in 2020, Schwarzenegger has still been hyping up his new show during Yellowstone viewings. And now, TV watchers are sure to be very pumped, as it's been reported that notable names from beloved shows like Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and The Office will be joining the Terminator actor on the production.

This marks the action star’s first significant live-action TV role since his pre-Conan the Barbarian acting days, and it appears he'll be surrounded by some top-notch comedic and dramatic talent. Variety reports that Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’s Ghost Rider actor Gabriel Luna, The Office’s Andy Buckley, and How to Train Your Dragon’s Jay Baruchel have been tapped as series regulars. The stars will be joined by Aparna Brielle, Milan Carter, Fortune Feimster, Barbara Eve Harris, Fabiana Udenio, and Travis Van Winkle. Also, Devon Bostick, David Chinchilla, Rachel Lynch, Stephanie Sy, and Scott Thompson will appear in recurring roles in the series.

The show follows father Luke (played by the Twins icon) and his daughter, Emma (portrayed by Top Gun: Maverick star Monica Barbaro), who learn that they've both been working as CIA operatives for years without the other knowing. The series will see the father and daughter deal with the life-changing reveals while continuing with their espionage work.

A portion of the newly revealed characters are associated with the father and daughter's professional lives. Aparna Brielle, Milan Carter, Fortune Feimster, Barbara Eve Harris, and Travis Van Winkle will play members of the duo’s CIA family. Harris will play their intimidating regional CIA director, Dot, who also oversees Brielle’s young and capable NSA analyst, Tina, Feimster’s snarky CIA officer, Roo, and Van Winkle’s sweet-natured CIA officer, Aldon. Another office under her watch will be Luke’s close and mysterious confidant, Barry, played by Milan Carter. Scott Thompson also stars as Luke and Emma’s psychologist, Dr. Louis Pfeffer, who attempts to help them mend their relationship.

On the personal front, Fabiana Udenio will play Luke's ex-wife, Tally, who’s completely in the dark about her daughter and former hubby's exploits, and Andy Buckley plays her easy-going boyfriend Donnie, who suspects there are still sparks between the exes. Meanwhile, Jay Baruchel is set to play Emma’s sweet kindergarten teacher boyfriend Carter, who slowly learns about his lady’s spy life. Devon Bostick will star as Luke and Tally’s app-developing son, Oscar, with Stephanie Sy and Rachel Lynch playing his wife Sandy and daughter Romi, respectively.

And Gabriel Luna will provide an antagonist for the two lead characters in the form of the Oxford-educated arms dealer Boro. The villain will be joined by his intimidating sidekick, Cain Khan, played by David Chinchilla. So all in all, this project has assembled quite a roster of talent.

One would think that Netflix has quite a bit of confidence in the upcoming series, based on the sheer amount of talent it's recruited. The premise sounds exciting and the characters all seem interesting in their own respects. Hopefully, the pieces come together so that Arnold Schwarzenegger's first major TV show is indeed an exciting piece of work.

A release window has yet to be announced for the show but, regardless, you'll want to be sure you have a Netflix subscription so that you can watch when it arrives. In the meantime, you can check out some of the best shows on Netflix right now. And of course, here are other new and returning shows premiering in 2022.