As The Actress Playing Lilo In Disney's Live-Action Lilo And Stitch Goes Viral For Adorably Talking About Her Movie, I Totally Agree With Fans' Reactions

As we look to 2025 movies , we’re finally starting to get to know the live-action Lilo & Stitch thanks to a recent teaser of Experiment 626 that had us geeking out . In the same week, the live-action Lilo actress has also gone viral for being part of the Moana 2 festivities. Considering CinemaBlend met the seven-year-old in Hawaii just prior, we have to agree about the first fan reactions.

The Live-Action Lilo & Stitch Actress Went Viral At The Moana 2 Premiere

Ahead of Lilo & Stitch being one of the latest upcoming live-action Disney remakes to be on the way, its star, Maia Kealoha, was in Oahu, Hawaii to celebrate the release of Moana 2 at its world premiere. When she spoke to Entertainment Weekly, she went viral for her cuteness. Check it:

How adorable is it that she is paying tribute to her Disney character with that gorgeous dress? Anyway, following the TikTok going live, it has earned over two million views and tons of comments sharing all the love for the young actress. Check out what some fans had to say:

“I love her. She’s the perfect Lilo! Aloha Maia!” -YellowHouse

"She is a perfect lilo omg" -Lindsey Mae

"she really sounds like her 🥺" -hotgirlsage

"She’s already embodying Lilo🥰 " -Jessi.

"I gotta hand it to you Disney.. I was worried because lilo is my favorite Disney character. You guys nailed it. She’s perfect 🥹" -Kirsten

Maia Kealoha is clearly winning over Disney fans of the 2002 movie now that the internet has made its acquaintance with her. The original movie is one of the best Walt Disney Animation Studios features ever , and with every rewatch of Lilo & Stitch , we love the movie more.

(Image credit: Sarah El-Mahmoud)

CinemaBlend Ran Into Maia Kealoha In Hawaii, And I Agree With These First Impressions

Seeing a viral video is one thing, but when CinemaBlend was in Oahu for the Moana 2 press junket, the studio set us up with a sweet meet and greet with the young actress over Dole Whips. So, I spent about 30 minutes with the live-action Lilo actress, and I can concur over the adorableness. I could feel the star power oozing out of Maia Kealoha as she conversed with myself and the other attendees at the meet and greet.

While I somewhat imagined she might be older than the actual Lilo, when I met her, it really did feel like I was meeting the live-action version of the character. Kealoha is a native Hawaiian from the Big Island and clearly enthusiastic and wide-eyed (yet very poised) about being the latest Disney movie lead.

I’ve shared my concerns about the new Lilo & Stitch before , but now I’m more excited to see Maia Kealoha embody Lilo. The movie hits theaters on May 23, 2025.