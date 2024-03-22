Adam Sandler Is Reportedly Making A Sequel To One Of His Beloved ‘90s Classics

There’s no denying that a number of Adam Sandler’s greatest movies are regarded as classics, so much so that you might want to see his iconic characters back again on the big screen. Well, your wish has been granted, as it’s been reported that one of Sandler’s beloved ‘90s classics will be getting the sequel treatment.

If you’re curious about which sequel of The Sandman’s will get a continuation, here’s a hint: it’s one of the best golf movies out there with a former hockey player saying one of his funniest quotes after his failed swing, “Why didn’t you just go HOME? That’s your HOME!” Couldn’t guess? The answer is Happy Gilmore, as actor Christopher McDonald shared that a sequel is in the works! This means we can see the high-strung golf champ back on the field with his outlandish shenanigans.

Happy Gilmore follows a former hockey player on a quest to save his grandmother’s house by competing in a golf tournament. However, he doesn’t make it easy on himself when his anger gets in the way of every failed swing. McDonald, who played antagonist Shooter McGavin, spoke on Audacity’s 92.3 The Fan about his recent encounter with Adam Sandler, who gave him some great news.

I saw Adam [Sandler] about two weeks ago, and he says to me, ‘McDonald, you’re gonna love this.' I said, ‘What?’ He says, ‘How about that,’ and he shows me the first draft of ‘Happy Gilmore 2.’ Maybe you should cut that out [of this audio] because I don’t wanna be a liar, but he did show me that, and I thought, ‘Well, that would be awesome.’ So, it’s in the works. Fans demand it, dammit!

With Happy Gilmore considered Adam Sandler’s best movie , you better believe the fans demand it. Back in 2015, when the Uncut Gems actor was asked if he’d ever make a sequel , he believed there was something there, but the thought didn’t cross his mind at the time.

Now that we know a sequel is reportedly in development, I’m curious where we’ll see Happy Gilmore’s journey go next. Based on all of the talks Adam Sandler saw on the internet about sequel ideas back in 2021, he saw one idea he liked about a senior tour. As both the 50 First Dates actor and Christopher McDonald are over 50 years old, a senior tour idea would work out well for them. I can picture the villainous Shooter McGavin not letting go of his defeat at the end of the last movie, and I’m sure Happy won’t let him forget it either.

With a Happy Gilmore sequel currently in development, it looks like we’ll be seeing Happy and Shooter take their clubs to the green field again. Adam Sandler fans are sure to rejoice to see the beloved ‘90s classic come to life again for this new generation. The comedy flick is currently available on your Starz subscription. You can also look at our 2024 movie releases to learn what's on the cinematic schedule later in the year.