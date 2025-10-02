Adam Sandler Has Been Wearing A Lot Of Suits Lately, And George Clooney Had An A+ Comment About 'Making' Him Do It

When you’re successful enough, you can basically wear whatever you want. In Hollywood, you can see how that's true in a myriad of ways. Many famous people dress very well, wearing high-dollar suits. Others wear more casual clothes, though often clothing that costs a great deal more than it looks like it does. Adam Sandler has been one star who is clearly more comfortable in basketball shorts and sneakers, but recently, something has changed.

It was noticed when Adam Sandler appeared at the Venice Film Festival that he was dressing up more than we usually see him. Fans suggested it was all part of an awards season campaign for his new film with George Clooney, Jay Kelly, and that Sandler was playing the part necessary for award voters to potentially consider him, a move deemed necessary following Sandler falling short of an Oscar nomination for Uncut Gems.

It turns out, however, that Sandler’s change in style came from somewhere a little closer to home. Speaking to People on the red carpet at the screening of Jay Kelly for the New York Film Festival, George Clooney says he’s the one who has been pushing Sandler to wear suits, and thinks the actor looks much better because of it. Clooney said…

I actually [have] been making Adam wear suits. Don't you think he looks nicer instead of those big baggy shorts?

I’m not going to tell a grown man how to dress. I can barely tell my kids that, but I’m on team Clooney on this one. Adam Sandler looks pretty good in a suit. He’s also standing next to George Clooney, who always looks really good in a suit, and is holding his own, which just shows how well Sandler can pull it off. Sandler looks like he does this every day.

(Image credit: Getty Images - (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for FLC))

In Jay Kelly, George Clooney plays the title character, a famous actor who, alongside his friend and manager, played by Adam Sandler, travels through Europe while confronting the choices they made that brought them to where they now find themselves.

Sandler and Clooney play close friends in the 2025 movie schedule entry, and it appears that art very much imitates life as the Ocean's Eleven star celebrates his co-star and their own friendship. Clooney himself has complimented Sandler's performance in Jay Kelly, and he really seems to love his co-star, saying…

I love him. He's the sweetest man in the world. He's a dear friend and the fact that I got to work with him again is [great].

While Sandler’s new look may be at the urging of his friend and co-star, it doesn’t mean it won’t also have the effect of endearing Sandler to award season voters. While it’s far too early to tell, both Sandler and Clooney could be in line for some award season love. It seems clear that if they win those awards, they’re both going to look great on stage.