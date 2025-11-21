Critics Are Enjoying George Clooney’s ‘Powerful’ Drama Jay Kelly, But They All Seem To Have The Same Complaint
Adam Sandler and Laura Dern draw praise as co-stars.
Everyone’s aware of Adam Sandler’s talents as a comedian, and we even got to see him reprise one of his most famous characters in Happy Gilmore 2 earlier this year. However, much of the latest chapter of his career has been defined by his more serious roles, and next up on the 2025 movie calendar, we’ll see the Sandman teaming up with George Clooney and some other heavy-hitters for Jay Kelly. So what are critics saying about the dramedy?
Jay Kelly has already hit theaters for a limited time before it premieres on the Netflix schedule on December 5. George Clooney stars as the titular movie star who sets out on a journey of self-discovery, with his loyal manager Ron (Adam Sandler) in tow. The movie is getting mostly positive feedback, but critics seem to agree it lets its main character off the hook too often. Mark Kennedy of the AP mentions this but ultimately says he likes director Noah Baumbach’s love letter to Hollywood. He gives it 3.5 out of 4 stars and says:
Brian Tallerico of RogerEbert.com rates it 3 out of 4 stars, pointing out a lot of good, but saying much of Jay Kelly feels calculated and too neat. Adam Sandler, however, according to Tallerico, saves the movie with a performance that some think could win him his first Oscar. The critic says:
Owen Gleiberman of Variety says Noah Baumbach is doing what he does best: feeding us a dialogue-driven drama that feels ripped from personal observation. However, the film is a bit too forgiving of the title character and doesn’t allow us to buy Jay Kelly as a flawed individual. In Gleiberman’s words:
Stephanie Zacharek of Time writes that Adam Sandler plays his role “superbly,” and Laura Dern threatens to steal it all in one scene with him. George Clooney, meanwhile, couldn’t be more well-suited to play Jay Kelly, getting to razzle-dazzle one minute and brood over his mistakes the next. But too often the movie refuses to dig deep into its actor’s conflicts, Zacharek says, continuing:
Nick Schager of the Daily Beast simply isn’t buying the “woe-is-me” version of George Clooney that he says mistakenly assumes that the routines of the rich and famous are the stuff of great drama. Schager calls the project “saccharine, toothless, and cheesily meta,” concluding:
It seems the most common complaint amongst the critics is that Jay Kelly doesn’t hold its protagonist accountable for the things he’s done to find himself in this state of identity crisis. Still, the majority of the critics are rating it favorably, to the tune of a Certified Fresh 80% on Rotten Tomatoes.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
If you want to see George Clooney and Adam Sandler in action, check your local theaters to see if there’s a showing near you, and if not, fire up that Netflix subscription when it hits streaming on Friday, December 5.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.