Why Doesn't Seth Rogen Take More Dramatic Roles Like Adam Sandler And Other Funny Dudes In Hollywood? 'I'm Not Turning Down David Fincher'

If you turned on any type of screen this year, it’s likely you saw Seth Rogen, and had a good laugh. He popped up multiple times over on our 2025 TV schedule , including through his own award-winning humorous take on Hollywood, The Studio. Yet, as we’ve come to know the funnyman over the years, we know he can take on serious roles a la The Fablemans or Steve Jobs. So why haven’t we seen Rogen pull an Adam Sandler-like transition into more titles with heavy-hitting directors?

As a part of GQ ’s “Men of the Year,” the Superbad creator shared all about his goings on when it comes to Tinseltown. During the conversation, he revealed why his resume doesn’t have as wide an array as Adam Sandler movies has or reflect the variation of Emma Stone's greatest performances . The reality behind it is simpler than we’d all think: he takes them when they come, and he puts his other titles aside, saying:

When they offer it to me. It’s not like I’m getting offered tons of these movies that I’m turning down. I get offered one every five or six years and then I'm in it. I’m not turning down David Fincher movies to go produce Blockers.

Seth Rogen's response in how he nabs the projects is even funny, as the thought of Blockers vs. any of Fincher’s movies is a great juxtaposition, though no hate to the 2018 comedy. In all seriousness though, it has been interesting to see him evolve over the decades and shed his past skins. I think Rogen's been shifting dramatically, and The Studio seems to be a catalyst for this coming phase.

Fortunately though, I don’t think we’ll ever have to part with the funny side of the Knocked Up star. Humor seems to be intrinsically sewn into Rogen's DNA since he had a great response to the Emmys misspelling his name . On top of that, one of the 2025 movie calendar entries he was in, Aziz Ansari’s Good Fortune, tows that line of humor and drama. (Though it’s much more comedy leaning and has a surprising RT score .)

So it’ll be interesting to watch Rogen’s resume now that the reasoning is officially out there. Fingers crossed that some directors have perked up after catching wind of the sentiment. Personally, I’d love to see him shake it up with something dramatic among the smattering of comedies he has. After all, Adam Sandler (and many others) carved this exact path for new generations of comedians to showcase the depths of their talents.

If you’d like to watch either of Seth Rogen’s comedy series, The Studio or Platonic, you can stream both with an Apple TV+ subscription .