I Can’t Get Enough Of Adam Sandler's Bemused Reaction To His Wife And Kids’ Antics When Timothée Chalamet Visits

Adam Sandler has been spending a lot of time talking about family, craft, and basketball lately—both because of his upcoming Netflix movie Jay Kelly and because he and Timothée Chalamet recently hosted a packed event at Fairfax High School. In a new interview, the Wedding Singer actor reflected on how he balances the job he’s loved since his SNL days with staying close to his wife and daughters. It's all very wholesome… until Sandler casually revealed the chaos that breaks out at home whenever Chalamet shows up.

On a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! — where he was promoting his upcoming 2025 movie release and revisiting the now-infamous Fairfax High School basketball game — the Happy Gilmore lead explained just how much his family “transforms” whenever Chalamet visits. Before recounting how he and "Timmy" lost a 2-on-2 match against high schoolers, Sandler shared:

They might not love how close I am with Timmy but, when Timmy comes to the house, good Lord, things change in the house. Everyone’s like, changing and stuff. My wife’s even putting on better clothes. It’s OK.

And honestly, who can blame them? Half of Hollywood melts a little when Timothée Chalamet walks into a room, so of course, the Sandler home turns into a mild madhouse the minute “Timmy” hits the doorstep. The way the whole vibe reportedly shifts as the women in Adam’s life slip into full Chalamet-mania is domestic comedy gold. Someone needs to point a camera at that scene ASAP.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures/Netflix)

The Saturday Night Live veteran told Kimmel he’s known Chalamet since he was “young Timmy,” long before Little Women, his upcoming A24 flick Marty Supreme, or his red carpet takeover. The two had even worked on a movie years ago before the A Complete Unknown star's role was cut. Most recently, they reunited for a Netflix event at Fairfax High, where fans watched them play a 2-on-2 game against a pair of students. And according to the loveable funnyman, he and Chalamet were thoroughly humbled by the teens.

“We lost that,” Sandler said with a laugh. “I can’t win every game.” The students were thrilled — but apparently not as thrilled as the comedian turned Hollywood A-lister’s own family gets when the Wonka star visits their home. His daughters definitely have opinions about Dad being close with Timothée Chalamet, and the whole house seems to shift the moment he walks through the door. The full interview, which you can watch below, is pretty hilarious and worth your time.

Adam Sandler on Playing Basketball with Timothée Chalamet, Hating Suits & Doing Serious Roles - YouTube Watch On

Right now, the Spanglish actor is gearing up for the release of his George Clooney team-up, Jay Kelly, a comedy-drama from director Noah Baumbach that follows a movie star (George Clooney) and his longtime manager (Sandler) as they travel through Europe, confronting the choices that built — and strained — their careers and relationships. After premiering in competition at the Venice International Film Festival, the film hit select theaters in November and lands globally on streaming for anyone with a Netflix subscription on December 5.

And if Adam Sandler and Timmy Chalemet ever decide to run it back against those Fairfax High teens? I’d be first in line to watch the rematch. Well, second, after the Sandler women.