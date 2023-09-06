Adam Sandler’s Wife Has Been In A Lot Of His Movies, Including You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah. Who Is She?

Adam Sandler ’s latest movie is a personal project to him. Not only are his two daughters part of the cast of You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah , but so is his wife, Jackie. However, this isn't the first time the couple has worked together, because she's been featured in a number of her husband’s movies, and it’s important for everyone to know who Jackie Sandler is.

Adam and Jackie Sandler have been married since 2003. According to Today , the lovely couple tied the knot in a Jewish ceremony at Dick Clark’s oceanfront Malibu home. They had 400 guests including his frequent co-star Rob Schneider, Murder Mystery’s Jennifer Aniston, and even his dog Meatball who wore an identical outfit. Other than being married to the Uncut Gems actor, there’s a whole lot more to Jackie Sandler that you may not have known about.

Jackie Sandler And Her Background

Jackie Titone was born on September 24, 1974, in Coral Springs, Florida. It was reported by Fashion Republic Magazine that she grew up as a cheerleader and a dancer. She first started modeling when she attended high school at Marjory Stoneman Douglas in Parkland, Florida. After working for national and international companies in the fashion world, she decided to turn her attention to acting instead.

Adam Sandler first met Jackie Titone on the set of the ‘90s box office hit Big Daddy. In fact, the model-turned-actress can be seen in the movie as a waitress in a sports bar. As fate had it, the woman taking Sandler’s order in the movie would take his heart in real life.

Adam Sandler Movies Featuring Jackie Sandler

Other than playing Stacy’s friend’s mother in You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah and a waitress Big Daddy, Jackie Sandler has shown up in 20 of her husband’s movies.

The 48-year-old actress played an angel in Little Nicky and her husband’s love interest in the animated holiday flick Eight Crazy Nights. Other movies she was in with Sandler were via smaller roles in flicks like 50 First Dates, I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry, Murder Mystery, and others. Then there were also some of Sandler’s worst movies she appeared in like That’s My Boy and The Do-Over. Her most important role, of course, though, is being a loving partner and mother to her and Sandler's two kids, Sadie and Sunny.

Other Movies Jackie Sandler Has Appeared In

Jackie Sandler’s film debut came from Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo starring Adam Sandler’s best friend, Rob Schneider. It was actually through this movie that the Hustle actor wanted her to be in Big Daddy.

Her other roles included small parts in Duplex, an episode of The King of Queens, five episodes of Kevin Can Wait, and others. The Florida native also played small roles in many of her husband’s Happy Madison production films like The Benchwarmers, Paul Blart: Mall Cop 1 & 2, Zookeeper, and others.

An upcoming role of hers will be in Nicholaus Goossen’s Drugstore June who directed the Happy Madison film Grandma’s Boy. Jackie Sandler will also lend her voice in Adam Sandler's animated movie Leo . So, it looks like the Sandler couple has plenty to keep them busy in the movie industry.

Adam Sandler is truly lucky to have such a supportive wife. You actually can thank Jackie Sandler for convincing Adam to take the serious lead role in Uncut Gems after she read the script. With this being one of the Happy Gilmore star’s most successful movies, it was a good thing he listened to her. Not to mention, she even pushed for her husband to have more romantic on-screen kiss scenes like with Jennifer Aniston in Murder Mystery.

One of Jackie Sandler’s most admirable qualities is being a tag team with her husband every step of the way, which is why they are one of Hollywood’s most successful couples. Now, we're seeing not only them on screen together, but their daughters have joined them too, making movies a family affair.

You can watch the Sandler family in You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah with a Netflix subscription now.