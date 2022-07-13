Adam Sandler's Next Netflix Movie Started Production, And Will Reunite Him With An Uncut Gems Co-Star

Adam Sandler has made it a habit of working with many of his co-stars on multiple projects. Whether that be David Spade, Kevin James, Steve Buscemi, Jennifer Aniston or Drew Barrymore, given Sandler’s friendly track record with other Hollywood talent, he must be pretty fun to work with. This trend is about to continue with one of Sandlers’ Uncut Gems co-stars, proving even one of his more stressful projects left a good impression on his peers.

Sandler will share the small screen this time around with Idina Menzel, who played Howard Ratner’s wife, Dinah Ratner , in the 2019 acclaimed thriller. According to a Netflix (opens in new tab) announcement, they will both star in a movie for the streaming service called You Are SO Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah! based on the young adult book with the same title. The movie is already in production too.

You Are SO Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah! was written in 2005 by Fiona Rosenbloom and follows a girl named Stacy who is getting ready for the coming of age event, but it begins to comedically unravel and ruin things for her. Alongside Sandler and Menzel starring, SNL’s Sarah Sherman and Luis Guzman are part of the cast as well. Additionally, it appears Sandler’s wife Jackie and his two daughters Sadie and Sunny are also in the cast.

Rounding out the cast is Ido Mosseri, Samantha Lorraine, Dylan Hoffman, Dean Scott Vazquez, Miya Cech, Ivory Baker, Dylan Dash, Millie Thorpe and Zaara Kuttemperoor. The movie is being produced by Adam Sandler’s production company Happy Madison along with Alloy Entertainment. You Are SO Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah! will be directed by Sammi Cohen, who recently helmed the LGBTQ+ rom-com Crush , and the script has been penned by Alison Peck, who wrote Work It for Netflix.

Given the source material, we don’t imagine Adam Sandler will front this project, but it sounds like a sweet coming-of-age story for the SNL comedian and real-life father of two to be part of. The movie adds to an exciting lineup of movies Sandler has on the way. The actor is also set to star in the Murder Mystery sequel with Jennifer Aniston, which wrapped production back in April . He’ll also star in a movie called Spaceman for Netflix alongside Carey Mulligan, which has also reportedly completed filming.