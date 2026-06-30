Adria Arjona Looks Superhero Fit In New Post, And I’m Thinking About The Wonder Woman Rumors Again

James Gunn’s Man of Tomorrow is filming, and the third installment in the DCU boasts a large ensemble filled with returning faces and some franchise newcomers. Adria Arjona is one of the new stars entering this fictional world of superheroes, and fans have been heavily speculating about her role, which has yet to be disclosed. The running theory is that Arjona is playing Princess Diana of Themyscira a.k.a. Wonder Woman. Of course, that’s far from confirmed but, after seeing her latest post, I’m thinking about the chatter again.

As of right now, Arjona has yet to formally comment on her DCU casting and, for the moment, that’s fine. That’s because her social media posts alone are saying a lot, as she’s apparently been training quite vigorously. On Tuesday, the Andor star hopped on her Instagram story and shared a photo taken by her trainer, Paolo Mascitti. The snapshot provides a solid glimpse of the actress’ toned arms and sharp-looking abs. Check out the photo:

(Image credit: Instagram)

If that’s not someone who looks ready to play a character in a superhero franchise, then I don’t know what to tell you. What’s wild is that as impressive as that photo is, it doesn’t even hold a candle to a post Arjona shared a few months ago. That video showed the star doing lat pulldowns, and her back muscles were also looking toned. So, even though her Man of Tomorrow role has yet to be divulged, I still can’t help but wonder if all this prep is being done for her to don that Amazonian armor and Lasso of Truth.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

Speculation surrounding Adria Arjona allegedly playing Wonder Woman kicked into high gear earlier this year after an insider claimed she was being eyed for the part. By the time Arjona’s casting was reported this past April, it was alleged that she had been in contention to play the role of intergalactic queen Maxima, though Gunn shut down that rumor. Still, Arjona seems to be a very popular pick for Diana, as we’ve even reached the point where fan art showcases her at WW.

Of course, Arjona isn’t the only major actress who fans have proposed to play the Warrior of Peace. Alexandra Daddario is also a popular fancast for the part, and she seemed open to the possibility of wearing the sacred tiara at some point. But, regardless of who plays the character, what’s known with certainty is that DC Studios is developing a Wonder Woman project, with Supergirl’s Ana Nogueira penning the script.

The Arjona of it all aside, Man of Tomorrow is shaping up to be a massive installment in the DCU. While a specific synopsis has yet to be released, James Gunn has suggested that the film will see Superman and Lex Luthor having to join forces to thwart the threat of Brainiac. The Justice Gang will reportedly reappear in the film as will Supergirl and Aaron Pierre’s Green Lantern (who will make his formal debut on Lanterns later this year).

I remain curious as to who Adria Arjona plays and how she’ll factor into the narrative. Quite frankly, I wouldn’t be mad at all if she did end up playing Wonder Woman in the film, especially since she’s a talented actor — and she clearly has a physique built for the role.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Man of Tomorrow is set to open in theaters on July 9 as part of the 2027 movie schedule. In the meantime, read up on that flick and a host of other upcoming superhero movies.