Rumored DCU Batman Actor Tom Brittney Responds To Chatter About Casting (And Looks Kinda Guilty)

The comic book genre continues to be wildly popular, and things on the DC side of things are changing thanks to plans formulated by co-CEO James Gunn. We're still early into the run of the newly formed DCU (whose first slate of projects is titled Gods and Monsters), and there are countless questions about which actors might play beloved heroes. Actor Tom Brittney is rumored to be playing Bruce Wayne/ Batman, although he recently denied these reports. Still, he looked kinda guilty to me.

Fans are curious about the upcoming DC movies, especially since so little is known about casting. While James Gunn claimed he wasn't rushing to bring Batman to the shared universe, that hasn't stopped casting rumors from swirling. Brittney recently appeared on FOX5’s Good Day New York (via Twitter) to promote the new series The Westies, where he was asked about the Batman chatter. Check out his response below:

Tom Brittney addresses the DCU Batman casting rumor"No comment. I know nothing. Just lovely wonderful rumors" pic.twitter.com/jyDtlDCSY6July 9, 2026

Is it just me, or does the Greyhound actor look like he's hiding something? While it would have been easy enough to deny that he's in talks for Batman, instead he played dumb, even jokingly asking "Who?" when asked about the rumors that he's playing the Caped Crusader. I mean, who doesn't know that specific hero? After all, he's one of the most popular DC characters of all time. It's reminding me of how Andrew Garfield lied for a year about his Spider-Man: No Way Home role.

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Of course, this isn't a confirmation that Tom Brittney is actually playing Gotham's Protector in the DCU (which is streaming with an HBO Max subscription). But I'm sure his mischievous smile is going to keep the discourse going. As far as his actual words, the actor responded by saying:

No comment. I know nothing. Just lovely wonderful rumors.

If Brittney doesn't end up playing Bruce Wayne, it sounds like he's honored to even be rumored for that role. Batman is a dream role for many, despite the pressure and how many actors have already famously played the role. Still, the newly formed DCU is going to need a new version of the Caped Crusader eventually.

Of course, there is another version of the character happening right now. Namely Robert Pattinson, who starred in The Batman and will reprise his role in Matt Reeves' upcoming follow-up Part II. It's largely believed that the DCU won't move forward with a new version of the beloved character until that long-awaited sequel finally arrives in theaters. So the ongoing discourse about casting rumors will likely continue for the foreseeable future. We'll just have to wait and see if Tom Brittney ends up being the lucky actor to wear the cape and cowl.

The next DC movie hitting theaters is Clayface on October 23rd as part of the 2026 movie release list. As for The Batman: Part II, that's not expected to arrive until October 1st, 2027. As such, we might have to wait even longer before DCU Batman casting is announced.