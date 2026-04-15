As Rumors Swirl, DC Fan Art Imagines Adria Arjona As Wonder Woman (And Wow)

The superhero genre continues to be wildly popular, with a number of shared universes competing at the box office. DC co-CEO James Gunn has been crafting a new one, with a number of titles already hitting theaters and streaming with a HBO Max subscription. Fans are looking forward to upcoming DC movies like Man of Tomorrow, and after rumors swirled about Andor actress Adria Arjona joining that project, fan art imagined what she'd look like as Wonder Woman.

While James Gunn originally refuted rumors about Arjona's casting, there's been another report of her playing a Man of Tomorrow role. Only time will tell what's true, but fans are definitely invested. Case in point: the following fan image that shows what she could look like in Wonder Woman's signature costume. Check it out below:

A post shared by El 🐱 Gato de Ozymandias (@gatodeozymandias) A photo posted by on

Honestly, I'm sold. While this isn't a real photo, I can't deny that Adria Arjona looks pitch perfect as Diana Prince/Wonder Woman. And since the newly formed DCU will presumably have to find someone to play that role eventually, why not introduce her in Man of Tomorrow? We'll just have to see if her casting in the blockbuster is actually legit or not.

Fans who spent years watching the DC movies in order know how important Wonder Woman is, as she's part of the DC trinity alongside Superman and Batman. But it's unclear exactly when James Gunn and company were planning on introducing her into the new shared universe. The DCU's first slate of projects is titled Gods and Monsters, and doesn't include a Wonder Woman solo movie... yet.

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Considering how early it is in the DCU's life, it seems like just about anything could happen. Superman was the first and only movie in the shared universe so far, although that'll change with Craig Gillespie's Supergirl. But fans are especially curious about what's coming with Man of Tomorrow, which will unite Superman and Lex Luthor against a common enemy. But we'll just have to see if Arjona joins them for the fun, and if she actually ends up being Wonder Woman or not.

Adria Arjona is perhaps best known for starring as Bix Caleen in Andor's two season run (which is streaming with a Disney+ subscription). She also previously worked with James Gunn on The Belko Experiment, so their possibly collaboration in the DCU seems logical. Hopefully we get a concrete answer soon.

Man of Tomorrow is currently expected to hit theaters on July 9th, 2027. But first up is Supergirl, which hits theaters June 26th as part of the 2026 movie release list.