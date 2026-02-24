Forget Adria Arjona, What Has Alexandra Daddario Said About Possibly Playing Wonder Woman?

Ever since James Gunn and Peter Safran took the reins of the DC Universe, speculation about who will step into the next era of Wonder Woman has basically never stopped. With the new DCU firmly established with last year's Superman and the upcoming Supergirl, fans know a fresh Diana Prince is inevitable. Lately, the chatter has centered around Adria Arjona, but some are saying step over Arjona; we want Alexandra Daddario.

The DCU Wonder Woman And Latest Arjona Buzz

Adria Arjon's name has been floated in online discussions about Wonder Woman casting. But she’s far from the only actress fans have imagined wielding the Lasso of Truth. One name that’s popped up repeatedly over the years is Alexandra Daddario. Someone even asked her about it, and her comments were very exciting.

The Arjona speculation gained traction after online rumor accounts hinted she might be under consideration. With Gal Gadot’s run clearly tied to the now-retired DCEU, it makes sense that casting conversations are heating up, even if nothing official is underway.

Still, it’s worth remembering that there isn’t even a confirmed Wonder Woman film on the production schedule yet. Gunn has repeatedly emphasized that scripts need to be fully ready before anything moves forward.

Which brings us back to Daddario.

What Alexandra Daddario Has Actually Said

Unlike most fan-castings that exist purely in Reddit threads, Daddario has actually been asked about joining the DCU. In a November 2025 interview with Nerdtropolis while promoting I Wish You All the Best, she was asked whether fans might see her return to DC after previously voicing Lois Lane in animated projects. Her initial reaction? It's not a no. The True Detective alum said:

You want to make a few phone calls for me?

Someone get Gunn on the phone because I need this. She followed that up with:

Of course, I’d love to work with James Gunn or in that world. It’s always fun to do big movies.

That’s far from a confirmation, but it is clear the Baywatch star is open to the possibility of joining a new DC movie project.

Daddario didn’t specifically name Wonder Woman, but given how often her name surfaces in Diana fan-casts, the subtext is hard to ignore. She’s expressed genuine interest in being part of Gunn’s DC sandbox. And for fans who’ve envisioned her as the Amazon warrior for years, that enthusiasm matters.

It also makes sense why she keeps coming up. Between her franchise experience (Percy Jackson, San Andreas), her action chops, and the emotional depth she’s shown in projects like The White Lotus, she checks a lot of the Wonder Woman boxes: strength, vulnerability, and commanding presence.

For now, though, everything remains speculation. Arjona rumors are very loud, but Daddario is game. And James Gunn is, as always, focused on scripts first. Until an official announcement drops, the Wonder Woman debate will keep evolving. But at least in Daddario’s case, we know one thing: she’d happily take the call.

Honestly, either actress could convincingly step into Diana’s armor. Arjona has already proven she can balance grit and heart in large-scale genre projects, while Daddario brings both blockbuster experience and an emotional depth that feels essential to the Amazonian princess. Wonder Woman requires strength, yes, but also compassion, intelligence, and presence, qualities both women have demonstrated on screen. At this point, it’s less about whether they could pull it off and more about when DC decides to officially enter the chat.