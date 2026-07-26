Thankfully, Gal Gadot Is Here To Assure Us Black Bikini Summer Will Never Die

Summer is still in full swing and, with that, plenty of ladies are rocking two-piece swimsuits! Historically, a number of celebrities also love to rock the swimwear and post about it though, admittedly, it feels like it’s been a while since a starlet has posted about “black bikini summer.” Lo and behold, it seems that this particular drought has come to an end, as Gal Gadot has taken to social media to share posts of her own swimsuit. All in all, it seemed like the action star was having some serious fun in the sun.

Over the weekend, Gadot shared a carousel of photos to her Instagram, and they show her rocking the aforementioned swimwear. It’s unclear exactly where the Wonder Woman star is in the photos but, at first glance, it would seem she’s in a pavilion of some sort. Gadot looks more than delighted while wearing her black bikini, and she shared a few of those photos to her IG story as well. Check out the picture below, which shows the mother of four striking a pose:

(Image credit: Instagram)

Gadot is downright sizzling as the sun shines over her, and it’s sweet to see that someone is still keeping “black bikini summer” around. Also, can we talk about how Gadot’s abs are also downright perfect? With that glow, she’s giving goddess, and that essence remains in another photo that sees the actress sitting in a lawn chair:

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(Image credit: Instagram)

Ironically, it seemed like black bikini summer had come early, based on social media posts that were shared earlier this year. The Flip Off’s Christina Haack was sporting that very piece of swimwear back in January, if you can believe it. And, while this was done for entertainment-related purposes, Kylie Jenner and Charli XCX donned said bikinis amid production of The Moment. Since then, it seems the trend has somewhat fizzled out. So kudos to Gadot for injecting a bit of life into it.

That’s not to say that some celebrities haven’t been wearing bikinis in general, though. Just weeks ago, Reacher alum Maria Sten took a bikini break ahead of the release of her upcoming spinoff show, Neagley. In May, Sharon Stone also wore a bikini to celebrate her 68th birthday, and the post is lovely. So don’t get the impression that swimwear is dying down this season. It would simply be great to see more stars follow in the footsteps of Gadot, Kim Kardashian and Sydney Sweeney by wearing black swimsuits.