After Brie Larson Channeled Claudia Schiffer, Zendaya’s Latest Challengers Dress Was An Ode To Cindy Crawford

Hollywood starlets like Zendaya and Brie Larson know how to blow audiences away with their performances. All eyes are also on the two when they make their red carpet appearances, and it's always so exciting when their looks are odes to the fashionistas that came before them. Now, just like when Larson gave a nod to model Claudia Schiffer during the SAG Awards, Zendaya tore a page from Cindy Crawford’s glam book for her latest Challengers dress.

For each red carpet premiere of the upcoming tennis film Challengers , Zendaya has been showing her “serves” by method dressing to her new movie’s tennis theme. For the Milan photocall of the Luca Guadagnino film, the actress wore a white vintage dress that Cindy Crawford wore donned upon a time. Take a look at the glamorous photo below:

(Image credit: Stefania D'Alessandro/Getty Images)

Back in 1991, before Zendaya was even born, supermodel Cindy Crawford wore a white Ralph Lauren dress during New York Fashion Week. So, to promote her film on the 2024 movie schedule, Zendaya channeled the runaway model by wearing the same white collared halter-necked dress! The Euphoria actress accessorized the look with classic white heels and even had similar blond hues in her hair that was parted to one side. You can argue that this look also resembles the all-white ensemble many female tennis players wear.

According to Page Six, Crawford herself loved how Zendaya looked wearing one of her memorable pieces. She took the time to post on her Instagram Stories, writing:

@zendaya serving it up in one of my favorite @poloralphlauren dresses!♡🎾.

That’s quite a compliment, and it got me thinking again about how Brie Larson and Claudia Schiffer had a similar back-and-forth over the MCU star's dress.

For context, at this year’s SAG Awards, Brie Larson channeled a mega-famous supermodel of her own. Sporting the same ‘90s glam power dress Claudia Schiffer wore in Vogue, The Marvels actress donned a two-piece custom Versace set showing off those strong abs of hers. It proves these ‘90s models helped blaze the trail so A-listers of today can be inspired and follow.

Along with Zendaya's look being an ode to Crawford, it's also another great example of her method dressing on this press tour. She first wore an on-theme sparkly green dress that had a shadow print of a tennis player on it for the Sydney premiere. Then, the former Disney Channel star wore a two-piece top and skirt that looked amazing on her despite a silly wardrobe malfunction. She also gave net in the best possible way sporting a white maxi dress with tennis racquets all over it for the U.K. premiere. Leave it to Zendaya to bring tennis to a red-carpet movie premiere.

You can see her in the white dress that's giving Crawford and tennis with her Challengers cast and crew during her time in Milan below:

(Image credit: Stefania D'Alessandro/Getty Images)

Both Brie Larson and Zendaya killed it on their red carpet appearances wearing style pieces inspired by ‘90s supermodels like Claudia Schiffer and Cindy Crawford. There’s nothing like giving a special nod to a fashion icon by looking fabulous in their legendary ensembles.

To Zendaya literally serve, make sure to watch Challengers in theaters on April 26, meanwhile, we'll be sure to keep you posted on her latest fashion look.